The real estate industry has faced numerous ups and downs over the last few years that have kept agents on their toes. Despite how well many have adjusted to the chaos, there’s no denying that the industry is vastly different than it ever has been in a number of ways.

But how do agents feel about these shifts, and how their jobs are working out? Redfin’s newly released 2025 Industry Survey took a closer look at these areas.

Redfin stated that the report is based on a commissioned Ipsos survey of 500 agents from various brokerages that was conducted between December 2024 and January 2025.

The survey covers several “key themes shaping the industry,” such as: agent sentiment toward the career; housing policies and the economy; attitudes toward the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR); commissions and Clear Cooperation Policy (CCP); the impact of climate change and insurance costs; and discrimination.

Although agents are a fairly resilient bunch who enjoy the independence the job allows, sentiment toward the career has taken a hit in the past few years due to market, economic and legal challenges. Redfin’s data supports this, stating that 49.8% of agents are unlikely to recommend their career to others, compared to the 21.2% who would recommend it.

As mentioned, the challenges across the market have been a cloud hanging over the heads of all within the industry, specifically affordability and inventory. Redfin reported that agents feel affordability is the top issue, with 64.2% ranking it as such. This is followed by 42.8% of agents who feel inventory is a large issue.

Despite these challenges, agents—as previously mentioned—are resilient, and 50.4% expect an increase in sales in 2025.

Sentiment toward NAR and the settlement has been argued on ever since the process began back in March 2024. While the rule changes encompassed shifts that many in the industry made fairly well, many agents, brokers and organizations have expressed feeling as though NAR did not have their back anymore.

Redfin’s survey reflects these feelings, with the data reporting that 51% of agents now hold an unfavorable view of NAR, up from 19% in 2023.

Commissions post-settlement and rule changes are another topic agents have begun to feel worse about.

Redfin reported that 47.8% of agents saw the average buyer’s agent commission remain about the same since the NAR settlement changes took effect this past August. This is mostly in line with what RISMedia’s Contract & Commission Study reported, identifying that buyer’s agent commissions only saw a slight drop from 2.65% to 2.28%.

Despite this, 51.2% of agents told Redfin they expect commissions to fall over the next year—while only 4.6% of agents think they’ll increase.

What is probably the most current topic of discussion in the industry is the Clear Cooperation Policy. NAR announced recently that it would be preserving the rule without change while introducing a new listing category under a policy called “Multiple Listing Options for Sellers,” and is allowing MLSs to introduce “delayed marketing exempt listings.”

In terms of how agents feel about this, Redfin reported that 38.4% of agents support keeping CCP in place, versus 11.2% who feel it should be eliminated. In addition, 74.8% of agents agree that withholding a listing from the MLS is rarely in the best interest of the seller.

Climate change is a serious issue overall, but has become a more pressing issue in housing as of late. Redfin’s survey data reported that 39% of agents believe climate change is impacting where people choose to live, and 47% of agents experienced home insurance issues in their transactions. Training is not being supplied on this issue, however, as 9.4% of agents overall report receiving training related to climate and weather risks.

A recent Joint Center for Housing Studies webinar covered by RISMedia also dove into the correlation between climate risks and insurance costs, warning that entire regions could become “mortgage deserts” in 10 to 15 years due to banks and insurance companies pulling out of coastal and fire-prone areas.

Discrimination is another hot-button issue, especially with the recent lessening of DEI programs across the country. Redfin stated that the amount of agents who reported experiencing discrimination grew to 22.4% in 2024 (up from 18% in 2023). Specifically, 34.5% of women reported experiencing sexism, and 38% of non-white agents reported experiencing racial discrimination.

For the full survey results, including additional data on agent performance and choosing brokerages, visit https://www.redfin.com/news/2025-industry-survey/.