The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) today officially announced what appears to be its final decision related to the controversial Clear Cooperation Policy, preserving the rule without change while introducing a new listing category, which NAR claims “will exist in conjunction with CCP and other MLS policies to provide sellers and their agents more options and choice.”

In a press release shared with RISMedia, NAR said the new listing category will fall under a policy called “Multiple Listing Options for Sellers,” and will allow MLSs to introduce “delayed marketing exempt listings” that are not circulated through IDX for a period of time “most suitable for their local marketplace.”

“These policy changes allow for greater choice for sellers in marketing their properties while considering buyers’ need to access information through MLSs,” said NAR President Kevin Sears in a statement. “NAR is grateful for our members’ engagement throughout this process, and we are pleased to have reached an outcome that balances the needs and perspectives of our diverse membership.”

The new policy is effective today, according to the release, and must be implemented by Sept. 25, 2025.

The announcement comes after a long and often acrimonious debate over Clear Cooperation, a policy introduced in 2020 and almost instantly scrutinized by Department of Justice (DOJ) investigators, as well as private listing services, who quickly sued to have the policy blocked.

The private lawsuits eventually both resolved, with CRMLS (one of the defendants) saying they had made no policy changes as part of a settlement agreement. NAR was dropped from both lawsuits, though it is still not clear if the two listing service start-ups will refile their claims.

Additionally, the DOJ appears to still be honed in on the policy, though a footnote in a recent court case (unrelated to Clear Cooperation) noted that law enforcement “has yet to take a position” as to whether Clear Cooperation violates antitrust laws on its own.

Within the industry, brokers, agents and MLS leaders have remained somewhat split, with many claiming Clear Cooperation is essential for transparency and trust, while others arguing it limits choice and invites more legal pressure.

The NAR announcement notes the new policy does not change “MLS’s local mandatory submission deadlines,” including filing listings with the MLS within one business day of marketing it elsewhere.

The specifics of the new policy were not immediately clear. Because no changes are being made to Clear Cooperation, private listings marketed within a company—something that at least one big brokerage has made an outsized part of its business model—are still allowed. It also wasn’t clear how much discretion local MLSs have in determining the delayed marketing period.

According to the release, however, the new “delayed marketing exempt listings” will still need to be “available to other MLS Participants through the MLS Platform,” only withheld from IDX and syndication. Agents and brokers will also need to secure a signed disclosure “documenting the seller’s informed consent to waive the benefits of immediate public marketing through IDX and syndication.”

The new rules also somewhat mirror a loose proposal by the upstart American Real Estate Association released earlier this month, which outlined a policy called “clear collaboration” allowing sellers to keep listings off public-facing consumer sites.

According to the NAR release, the new policy was “developed following many months of consultation with MLS and association leadership, brokerages, agents, multi-cultural organizations, and industry experts,” and is balanced to “(support) fair housing by providing buyers and their agents with equal access to important MLS property information.”

“NAR continually reviews its MLS policies to ensure they best serve its members and their consumers while also mitigating and avoiding potential legal risks,” Sears said. “As such, NAR undertook a comprehensive review of (Clear Cooperation) as part of our efforts to ensure home sellers and home buyers have the information and flexibility they need to make decisions that work for them.”