North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. (NTREIS)—an MLS in North Texas—has announced the appointment of Chris Carrillo as its next Chief Executive Officer. Carrillo will join NTREIS on June 1.

NTREIS stated in a release that as the industry is experiencing tremendous innovation and transformation, it recognizes the opportunities that lie ahead and looks forward to this period of innovation and transformation, with Carrillo leading the way.

“Throughout the selection process, I was deeply impressed by the search committee’s dedication, professionalism, and clear vision for the future of NTREIS,” said Carrillo. “They have a keen understanding of where the organization needs to go and the pivotal role the CEO must play in that growth. I am truly honored to have been selected and excited for the opportunity to lead NTREIS through this dynamic period of change and opportunity. I look forward to collaborating with our shareholders, directors, and staff to address the industry’s current needs and shape innovative solutions with a shared vision to guide our marketplace forward.”

Carrillo brings 26 years of critical industry experience with him. Along with his current position as Metro MLS CEO for the last 14 years and previously CEO of Centralized Real Estate Information Services MLS in Akron, Ohio, Chris is active in state and national industry organizations. He serves on the Council of MLS Board of Directors, which he chaired in 2019, and has long been a leader and advocate for industry interests at the state and national levels.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris Carrillo as the new CEO of NTREIS,” said Kristi Davis, president of the NTREIS Board of Directors. “His leadership, vision, and industry expertise make him the right person to guide NTREIS into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his direction, NTREIS will continue to innovate and provide exceptional service to our stakeholders.”

For more information, visit https://ntreis.net/.