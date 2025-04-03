Above, the team at CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty in North Dakota as the recipient of the 2025 CENTURY 21® Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award at its recent Top Agent Retreat in Anaheim, California. One of the top honors in the CENTURY® 21 System, the 2100 Cup is presented each year to a company that exemplifies the CENTURY® 21 brand’s mission by demonstrating exceptional leadership, client-first service and professionalism.

CENTURY® 21 Morrison Realty has been part of the CENTURY® 21 network since 1978. Led by broker-owner Tricia Schlosser, the company has also been the recipient of the CENTURY® 21 President’s Office award for 15 consecutive years, a release stated. This honor is given to offices that achieve CENTURION® level production and the Quality Service Pinnacle Award in the same year, a recognition of the role that quality service plays in driving profitability and success.

“Receiving the CENTURY® 21 Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award is not just an honor; it’s a celebration of the intentional culture and values that define CENTURY® 21 Morrison Realty,” said Schlosser. “This prestigious recognition embodies our relentless commitment to excellence, collaboration, and community service. The CENTURY® 21 Morrison Realty exemplifies the idea that true strength lies in unity. Each member of our brokerage contributes to a collective spirit of exceptional service and together, we achieve extraordinary results. We are immensely grateful to be honored in this way and we look forward to continuing our mission of excellence together.”

“CENTURY® 21 Morrison Realty has been a valued member of the brand for over four decades, and their unwavering commitment to service and community involvement embodies the very best of the CENTURY® 21 network,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “What they’ve achieved, from consistently earning the President’s Office award year after year to raising significant funds for national organizations and local charities, is a testament to their leadership and dedication. Tricia and her affiliated agents at CENTURY® 21 Morrison Realty continue to inspire others in their community and throughout the industry. We are excited to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

To learn more about Century 21 Real Estate, please visit century21.com.