Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Marketing can be time consuming, especially when factoring social media marketing into the mix. Content creation for social media can be a full time job—and is for influencers all over the net.

In order to have strong content while also balancing out your schedule, agents need to constantly be finding ways to streamline and maximize their social media marketing. One of the best ways to do this is by taking one piece of content you create and turning it into many that you can tailor to your different social platforms.

Here are some ways you can repurpose social media marketing content:

Videos

Video content is something that has become more and more key in successful social media marketing ever since the invention of YouTube 20 years ago. Unfortunately, while it’s important, it can also be vastly time consuming.

Typically when you’re creating video content, you’re scheduling out blocks of time to film around your already busy schedule. You can take that time and use it to turn one video into a few different pieces of content. An easy way to do this is to simply film it in a couple different ways.

Let’s explain: when you go to film a house tour, you may typically start with a longer form video for your YouTube channel where you host or do voiceover, and feature in-depth details and explanations on the listing.

In the same filming block you’ve scheduled for yourself, you can also film a few quick hit videos to share as reels for Instagram or videos for TikTok, which can be short bursts of features of the house or a sped up walking tour with some captioned details. These take a matter of minutes to do, so they won’t prolong your filming block and suck up your schedule/day.

If you’re down to the wire on time and can’t film anything extra quick, then to still employ this strategy you can just cut some clips of your YouTube video when editing that you can use as short-form Instagram and TikTok videos.

Blogs

Blogging is an ever-green way to populate your website and get great traffic, as well as showcase your knowledge and expertise. Not only that, but this is another avenue where one piece of content can so easily become multiple for your different social platforms.

Blogs are most definitely going to be longer form than what you would typically share on X or Facebook. While those platforms have larger (or no) word counts, you don’t want to be sharing 500 word blog posts in full because people will most definitely scroll right by (and that’s not what they came to social media for).

When you write a blog post, grab some pull-quotes—the catchiest points you made, or just some striking sentences. These can easily turn into social media posts just by sharing the quote and adding “read more on this at (insert blog post link).” You can even turn these quotes into graphic images to share with some insights from your blog as the caption/post text (without directly linking), or to include in your Facebook/X posts.

LinkedIn can be a little different, since it’s a business based platform where people typically produce blogging style content. Despite this, you’re still not going to want to post your entire blog post. Here you can write up a quick paragraph summary of your post and include one of your pull quote graphics. You can link to your blog at the end with a “read more” tag, or even make it its own post.

