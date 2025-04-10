Above: Colette Stevenson

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently announced its position on Clear Cooperation Policy (CCP) and issued a new MLS Policy Statement. However, the core problems with CCP were there from the start and required immediate action to provide a solution. Like NAR, REsides embraces its mission to empower agents and brokers as they preserve, protect and advance the right to real property for all. And likewise supports their vision to be a trusted ally through the ever-evolving real estate landscape.

Five years ago, REsides was already focused on solving these types of issues, implementing Delayed Listing status in 2019. By listening to the market and anticipating challenges before they became problems, we built solutions that other MLSs are only now trying to address. Our goal was to create an ecosystem for brokers to operate in which staying ahead of industry trends is the standard, and change isn’t a reaction to customer frustration but a core business philosophy.

Why are MLSs just now addressing this?

The conversation around “coming soon” listings is a prime example of traditional MLS’s response to changes in the marketplace. The issue isn’t new—by 2014, discussions were already happening about listings being withheld from the MLS. Headlines like “NAR issues warning on ‘coming soon’ marketing strategies”, were top of mind within industry news. The reality was that agents quickly needed a way to list properties before meeting all MLS requirements.

Instead of waiting for controversy to force action, REsides asked: What more can we do? We understand that success in real estate isn’t just about reacting to market conditions—it’s about identifying trends, listening with intent, and asking the right questions. That mindset ensures that REsides and the brokers who partner with us stay ahead of the curve.

The problem with playing catch-up

NAR’s latest policy on “delayed and office exclusive listings” has reignited industry debate but ultimately shifts the burden to Association MLSs.

REsides intentionally takes a different approach. We don’t wait for regulations to dictate change, but instead create smart, flexible structures, with the goal of empowering brokers, agents and consumers alike. Some examples of this include instituting a Listing Delay status and converting to a Universal Lockbox system that works across marketplaces to eliminate the need for multiple lockboxes for brokerages. REsides was also the first MLS to incorporate co-ownership listings for exposure to agents. Throughout my career, I have repeatedly seen that MLSs don’t struggle because of poor management but because of bureaucratic bloat.

Adapt or decline: the choice is clear

Our mantra at REsides is to always prioritize consumer autonomy and flexibility, while ensuring that our policies consistently meet the needs of our clients in a changing market. If a policy isn’t practical or logistically feasible, why develop it? Instead, we should ask: What actually works? The reality is that large, slow-moving marketplaces that resist change ultimately lose their competitive edge. The data continues to showcase this:

75% of executives believe “business as usual” is unsustainable, yet most companies wait until a crisis to act. (Harvard Business Review) 70% of change initiatives fail due to resistance and poor leadership. Yet companies that embrace change see up to 135% ROI. ( McKinsey; Walkme )

High-growth companies are 2.5x more likely to focus on solving customer problems than their competitors. (Forbes) 84% of executives understand that innovation is central to their growth strategy. ( McKinsey )

REsides: a new model for MLS

At REsides, we refuse to be boxed in by outdated trade association norms, which is why we’ve taken bold stances in the past and will continue to do so in the future. We’re redefining what an MLS can be. One that’s competitive, forward-thinking and built for brokers and agents who demand more from their MLS.

By anticipating challenges, implementing real solutions and championing innovation, we’re future-proofing our business and empowering our clients to stay steps ahead of industry changes and competitors. We are dedicated to creating an environment where brokers and agents can operate with confidence. We’re not waiting for the industry to catch up; we’re focused on setting the standard.

For more information, visit http://resides.io/.