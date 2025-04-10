CENTURY 21 Middleton, led by Bobby Middleton, has fortified its presence in Texas by opening an office in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, while at the same time bringing the firm’s Arkansas operations under the Century 21 brand.

The firm was already working with residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area on residential and commercial real estate transactions, land sales and rental properties, the company noted. The new office, located at 620 Stoneglen Street in Keller, Texas, provides agents and clients a convenient home base.

As a former independent sales professional of the Century 21 brand himself, Middleton stated he understands the opportunities the brand’s tools can unlock and hopes to leverage them to pursue future growth through recruitment and M&As.

“The CENTURY 21® brand provides us with all of the tools exclusive to an international business, while still allowing us to maintain the family feel that our firm prides itself on,” said Middleton. “We value our clients above all else, however, we don’t want to neglect possible opportunities for growth. Reputation is everything, and Century 21 Real Estate is unmatched in that regard, which will allow us to maintain the trust and credibility we’ve worked so hard to build, while also giving us a foot in the door with new clients in new markets.”

Middleton joined the real estate industry in 2009, according to a release, and his first role was learning the ropes with another Century 21 Real Estate brokerage. Shortly thereafter he began his own brokerage, carving out a niche as military relocation specialists. Middleton now works closely with the largest VA lender in the U.S., which has named him as one of their Preferred Brokers in San Antonio.

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.