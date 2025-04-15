The Western Arizona REALTOR® Data Exchange (WARDEX) has announced an initiative that will make floor plans a required element on all property listings in 2025. With this decision, WARDEX becomes only the second MLS in the U.S. to implement such a policy, following a ruling in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals approving the use and New Mexico MLS’s January announcement.

WARDEX stated that this move is driven by a commitment to enhancing the consumer experience. Homebuyers consistently report that having access to a floor plan significantly improves their ability to understand a property’s layout, flow, and size, enabling them to make better-informed decisions. By making floor plans a standard feature, WARDEX stated it’s positioning itself as a leader in real estate data and reinforcing its role as the central hub for all critical listing content in Western Arizona.

Kim Everett, CEO of WARDEX, shared her excitement about this major step forward:

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation in the real estate industry. Requiring floor plans on every listing is the right thing to do for consumers, who deserve complete and consistent property information to help them in their home search. At WARDEX, we believe in making our market work better by improving the quality and consistency of the data and media we provide. This initiative ensures that Western Arizona homebuyers have the best possible experience while also empowering our agents with cutting-edge tools to enhance their listings.”

The MLS noted that with this new policy it hopes to inspire other MLS organizations to follow suit.

For real estate professionals, WARDEX added that this initiative provides a competitive advantage. Listings with floor plans are more engaging, help buyers make faster decisions, and lead to more efficient transactions.

Tonya Monroe, Board President of WARDEX and an active real estate agent, emphasized how this change benefits agents directly:

“As an agent, having a floor plan for every listing is a game-changer. It equips buyers with essential details right from the start, cutting down on unnecessary questions and saving time on showings. For sellers, it’s a distinct advantage that helps their home shine in a crowded market. WARDEX is raising the bar, and I’m proud to be part of an organization that champions both innovation and consumer needs.”

For more information on WARDEX and its initiatives, visit https://www.wardexre.com/.