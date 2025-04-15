The latest RISMedia webinar—“Boosting Agent Performance With the Latest Tools and Technology”—panelists Jay Rooney, founder and CEO of DepositLink; Chip Murphy, vice president, Michael Saunders & Company; and Donny Samson, CEO of Samson Properties discussed how they’ve adapted to new technology tools, particularly artificial intelligence. The conversation ranges from general attitudes and approaches brokers should take to finding new technology, to the panelists discussing technology tools they’ve been using and found successful, and why other brokers and/or agents should use them.

The webinar was sponsored by DepositLink and moderated by Marki Lemons-Ryhal, a real estate influencer and founder of business education company ReMarkiTable.

Key takeaways:

Companies like DepositLink aim to simplify transactions for agents, title companies, etc. with digital transactions, no physical paper and the waiting times for mail needed.

Technology management tools like workflow stacks and automated help desks (such as ZenDesk) are critically efficiency boosters for a brokerage and can reduce the time agents spend asking questions that have already been answered.

Generative AI tools, for text (ChatGPT), transcription (Otter AI) and images (MidJourney) are becoming essential pieces in an agent’s toolkit. Agents that haven’t already begun using them should start today.

Video is absolutely essential for marketing not just to consumers but also to clients, and video content can be and should be reused across different marketing channels.

Never lose the human touch—some of the best technology tools are the ones that can be leveraged specifically to communicate more closely with agents and help them carry out their jobs, not automating them.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“The best way to think of DepositLink is Venmo for real estate, but on steroids. We’re talking about reducing the effort from days to minutes literally. And the beauty of it is that DepositLink allows the agent, the consumer, the finance admins and brokers at these companies to track these payments in real time.” – Jay Rooney, Founder and CEO of DepositLink

“What I encourage real estate agents to do is to put out 1066 words of valuable content per day for every hundred thousand dollars they want to earn. A one minute video is the value of 1.8 million words. Therefore, if they’re putting out a video every single day, they’re building a $1.8 million business essentially, whether they know it or not.” – Marki Lemons-Ryhal , Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, ReMarkiTable

“As a broker, you really have to be curious and willing to look at new technologies. One particular tool focused on retention that our leadership team uses is Courted. It’s essentially a CRM and agent database that gives us all of our agents and any agent in the MLS. When you’re speaking of the retention side, it shows our agents 10 here, trend line, history, any of their active listings, current activity, it gives us prompts to reach out. I think when you think of retention, it’s making sure people are feeling valued and making sure that you’re communicating with them.” – Chip Murphy , Vice President, Michael Saunders & Company

“Video is the best way that you can let (agents) see behind the covers and see what’s going on with your company. So I think everybody’s afraid to kind of say what’s going on, they want to get that in person, but mine has been so many agents want to put their toe in the water and they want to learn about your company as much as possible. It’s like consumers. Consumers are all, we want to do as much research as possible before we actually call somebody. So we kind of let agents do that.” – Donny Samson, CEO, Samson Properties

To view the full webinar and receive even more tech tool insights, click here.