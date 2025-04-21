Real estate teams can offer structure, support and resources that benefit agents at various stages of their careers. However, many agents eventually decide to leave their team leaders for various reasons. Understanding these reasons can help team leaders foster better relationships and create a more supportive environment that retains top talent.

Lack of support and training. Many agents join a team expecting mentorship, training and guidance. When team leaders fail to provide adequate support, agents may feel neglected and seek better opportunities elsewhere. A strong onboarding process and continuous learning opportunities are crucial to retaining agents.

Unfair commission splits. Commission splits are one of the biggest factors influencing an agent’s decision to stay or leave. If an agent feels the team leader is taking too large of a cut without providing sufficient value in return, they may choose to go independent or join another team with a better financial structure.

Limited growth opportunities. Ambitious agents seek opportunities for career growth. If a team leader doesn’t offer paths to advancement, agents may feel stagnant and look for a team that can help them achieve their goals.

Poor leadership and management. A toxic work environment, lack of communication or inconsistent leadership can drive agents away. A team leader who is unorganized, unapproachable or lacks transparency in decision-making can create frustration among agents, pushing them to seek a more stable and supportive environment.

Disputes over lead distribution. Leads are the lifeblood of real estate, and agents often rely on their team leaders to provide high-quality leads. If a team leader unfairly distributes leads or prioritizes certain agents over others, resentment can build, leading agents to leave in search of a more equitable system.

Cultural misalignment. Company culture plays a significant role in an agent’s satisfaction. If an agent doesn’t feel aligned with the values, ethics or work style of the team, they may struggle to fit in and eventually seek an environment that better suits them.

Insufficient marketing and technology support. In today’s competitive market, strong marketing and technology tools are essential. If a team doesn’t provide the necessary support in terms of branding, digital marketing, CRM systems and lead generation tools, agents may look for a team that offers better resources.

Unclear expectations and lack of transparency. Misaligned expectations between team leaders and agents can create friction. If compensation structures, roles or performance expectations aren’t clearly defined, agents may feel misled and choose to move on.

Personal aspirations and life changes. Sometimes, an agent’s decision to leave is based on personal aspirations rather than dissatisfaction with the team leader. Whether it’s starting their own brokerage, moving to a different market or changing career paths, personal goals play a crucial role in an agent’s decision-making process.

Team leaders who want to retain their best agents should focus on creating a supportive, fair and growth-oriented environment. Models like JMG specialize in providing team leaders with quality referral opportunities from their corporate partners, allowing team leads to significantly cut their marketing costs, grow their revenue and decrease attrition rates.

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com or contact the JMG press office at press@jasonmitchellgroup.com.