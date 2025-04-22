As the industry continues to evolve, forward-thinking leaders are stepping up to drive innovation, equity and progress. Eric Jacobs, regional president, Select Brands at Anywhere Integrated Services, was named a Crusader in RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers class, recognized for his unwavering commitment to positive change both in his organization and across the industry.

For the latest entry in our Newsmaker Spotlight series, RISMedia and Jacobs discuss the evolving role of digital innovation in real estate, his passion for advocacy work in the industry and the steps industry leaders must take to advance fair housing.

Paige Brown: Your Newsmakers profile highlights your leadership in digital transformation, particularly with VirtualClose. How has the platform evolved since last year, and what impact have you seen on real estate transactions?

Eric Jacobs: Awareness of VirtualClose has significantly increased among both real estate professionals and consumers, which has led to adoption rates that have exceeded our initial expectations. While the platform isn’t yet as widespread as e-signing, we’ve realized that once customers become aware of VirtualClose, they’re eager to embrace it, and once they use it, they love it. User feedback has been extremely positive—everything from appreciating the convenience of remote online notarization and fully digital closings, to noticing a streamlined transaction process. We’re also seeing a reduction in errors and improved security with VirtualClose when compared to more traditional closing methods.

PB: In 2024, you joined the Corporate Board of Governors for the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), advocating for underserved communities. What initiatives or policies have you been most passionate about, and what’s next in your advocacy efforts?

EJ: NAHREP is an incredibly well-run and energetic organization, and I am deeply honored to be part of it. Their commitment to their purpose is truly evident at all levels of the organization and in everything they do, from government advocacy to professional development. I am extremely passionate about their focus on financial literacy and wealth building. Without a basic understanding of what it takes to accumulate wealth, individuals are likely to struggle, not only with finding a home, but with keeping one.

As for what’s next for me, I am fortunate to work for Anywhere, a company fully committed to advancing and serving the needs of all customers wherever they are on their home-buying or -selling journey, including those in historically undeserved communities. I am excited to continue this work across all the markets we serve.

PB: April is Fair Housing Month—a time to reflect on progress and challenges in housing equity. From your perspective, what are the biggest barriers that remain, and how can industry leaders help overcome them?

EJ: One of the primary challenges I see right now is the lack of affordable housing which, historically, affects underserved communities disproportionately. As an industry, we can make real progress by becoming a source of information, education and advocacy. We need to meet our customers where they are and address their specialized needs. Industry leaders can play a critical role by supporting down payment assistance programs for buyers and generally advocating for a wide variety of policies that promote homeownership and equality of opportunity. Fostering partnerships with community organizations—such as NAHREP—and leveraging data to drive meaningful change can help us move the needle toward housing equality for all.

PB: Fair housing and digital innovation both play a role in increasing accessibility to homeownership. How do you see technology like VirtualClose contributing to a more inclusive real estate industry?

EJ: Increasing options and flexibility and reducing friction are key to creating more opportunities for everyone. Access to technology can sometimes be a barrier, but in the case of VirtualClose, I see it as a gateway. For example, VirtualClose enables individuals working long hours to close on their property from their place of work or from the comfort of their home. Additionally, emerging tools offer broad language translation capabilities along with explanations as needed, utilizing AI capabilities, making the process more accessible to non-native speakers.

By leveraging technology, we can serve more people in the way they prefer and champion inclusivity in the real estate industry. Not only does VirtualClose enhance the convenience factor, it also empowers a diverse range of individuals and families to achieve their homeownership goals. It’s an exciting time in the industry as we continue to innovate and break down barriers to accessibility.

PB: You oversee title operations across multiple states. What trends or challenges have emerged in your markets over the past year, and how are you navigating them?

EJ: This business is inherently challenging, but that is the part that draws so many of us to it. While each market has its own nuances, I would say the biggest challenges have been national in scope. A combination of supply constraints, high interest rates and softening consumer confidence have created an abnormally challenging environment. Through it all, we’ve focused on what we can control: gaining efficiencies through standardization of processes, where possible, and accelerating our adoption of new technologies to better serve our customers. More than anything, we are doubling down on serving our customers better than anyone else can.

PB: Looking ahead to the remainder of 2025, what are your top priorities—whether in business growth, innovation or industry advocacy?

EJ: Advancement on all those fronts will be imperative in 2025. Business growth is always a primary focus for me. To achieve it, we must be the leaders of innovation in the industry and leverage our size, scale and expertise to spearhead industry advocacy on behalf of our customers and agents. It’s not just the right thing to do; demographic trends demand it in order for businesses to survive and thrive in the coming years.

PB: What advice would you give to other professionals looking to drive meaningful change in real estate, particularly in areas of equity and innovation?

EJ: The real estate industry is full of “doers.” If you have an idea that you think will drive meaningful change, share it, then find people to help you do it. No one has a monopoly on good ideas—the key is figuring out how to rally support and put those ideas into action.

Even if you don’t have a specific idea, immerse yourself in the industry by joining organizations that align with your values and goals. Engage actively, learn from others and contribute your unique perspective. Getting involved and taking initiative are both necessary to drive change. Find your passion, connect with like-minded individuals and go do it.

RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers showcase is sponsored by:



Gold Sponsor

Real Estate Webmasters

Bronze Sponsors

American Home Shield

HouseAmp

Lofty

RPR®

Stay tuned to RISMedia.com for ongoing coverage and close-up interviews with our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers. </i