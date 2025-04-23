Above, Christina Pappas



Illustrated Properties has announced Christina Pappas as its new president. In addition to her new role, Pappas will continue serving as president of The Keyes Company, which, together with Illustrated and a number of ancillary businesses, comprises The Keyes family of companies.

Pappas succeeds Daniel Dennis, who is pursuing a new professional opportunity following three dedicated years of service at Illustrated, a press release noted.

Under Pappas’ leadership, both companies will continue to operate as distinct brands while further strengthening their collaborative foundation through joint programs and affiliations with Forbes Global Properties, Luxury Portfolio International and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, the release stated.

“I take the responsibility of being a steward for the vision of Illustrated’s founders very seriously,” Pappas said. “Real estate is, above all, a people business ­—and Illustrated has spent five decades prioritizing relationships and community. That commitment will continue to guide us as we focus on innovation, service, and giving our Associates and customers every advantage to thrive.”

Pappas joined Keyes in 2011 and has led transformative efforts in marketing, technology, agent development and strategic growth across the organization, according to the release. Her extensive industry leadership roles include serving as the National Association of REALTORS® 2025 Regional Vice President for Region 5, covering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Keyes noted.

In 2022, Pappas was the youngest-ever President of Florida REALTORS®, where her leadership was instrumental in ensuring real estate was designated as an essential service during the pandemic and in advocating for housing affordability. Pappas also serves on the executive board of United Way Miami.