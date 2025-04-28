The Real Brokerage, a technology platform for real estate for agents, homebuyers and sellers, announced on April 26 the promotion of Ravi Jani to chief financial officer, effective immediately. Jani succeeds Michelle Ressler, who was terminated based on the company’s opinion that she engaged in actions that violated their policies.

Jani joined Real in September 2023 as vice president of investor relations and financial planning & analysis, when the company had approximately 12,000 agents. Since then, Real said it has more than doubled in size to over 27,000 agents and deepened its presence across North America.

“Ravi brings a unique combination of strategic finance expertise and an investor’s perspective at a pivotal moment in Real’s trajectory,” said Tamir Poleg, company chairman and CEO. “His financial acumen, market insight, and collaborative approach have already made a meaningful impact on our organization. As CFO, Ravi will be instrumental in driving our next chapter of growth, margin expansion and value creation.”

Prior to joining Real, Jani served as vice president of investor relations at Blade Air Mobility, Inc., held investment analyst roles at Citadel LLC and Anchor Bolt Capital LP, and began his career in investment banking at Bank of America and Moelis & Company.

In addition to leading investor relations and FP&A, Jani has been actively involved in corporate strategy, M&A evaluation, and the development of new products, including Real Wallet, a proprietary financial platform aimed at empowering agents. He also launched Real’s monthly agent sentiment survey, now a widely cited industry resource for market insights.

“Real has reached an exciting inflection point,” said Jani. “As we enter this next chapter, my focus will be on driving execution, expanding margins, and allocating capital to create long-term value for agents, consumers, and shareholders. I’m grateful for the opportunity and honored to join Real’s executive team to help lead the company through its next phase of growth.”

While a review of Ressler’s actions is ongoing, the company said it does not believe that the actions of the former CFO had any material impact on previously issued financial statements.

RISMedia reached out to The Real Brokerage for more information. If it becomes available we will update the story.