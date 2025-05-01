Odds are your inbox is full of emails with headlines and subject lines like these:

“Get 10 leads in a week!”

“Use this easy hack to land five new listings!”

They sound exciting, but they often don’t deliver. That’s because most real estate success doesn’t come from shortcuts. It comes from consistency and doing the basics well.

One of the most powerful ways to grow your business is also one of the simplest: ask for the business.

That’s right. Ask early and ask often. From the first conversation with a new client, let them know that you work by referral and would be honored if they recommended you to others. It may initially feel uncomfortable, especially if the relationship is just beginning, but it works well when paired with excellent service.

Why it works

When you ask for referrals honestly and respectfully, two things happen. First, your client sees that you are serious about providing excellent service. Second, you open the door to future business without being pushy or salesy.

What should you say?

Here’s a simple script you can use in your early conversations:

“Thank you for trusting me to represent you. I truly appreciate it and will work diligently to provide you with the best possible experience. Since most of my business comes from referrals, I aim to serve you so well that you’ll feel confident recommending me to others. If you know someone thinking about buying or selling a home in the next couple of years, I’d love for you to keep me in mind. Would that be okay?”

This small conversation sets the tone. It builds trust and opens the door for referrals. Over time, it becomes a natural part of how you talk about your business.

The key is consistency

You don’t need big, flashy tactics to grow your real estate career. You just need to stick with the basics and repeat them. Your business will grow when you consistently provide excellent service and ask for referrals. You’ll see more listings, more clients and more closings.

If you’re ready to take the next step, click here for 7 Proven Actions from Real Estate Top Producers that can help you grow your business with confidence. Fathom agents also have exclusive access to Elevate, a concierge-level service and coaching program designed to help agents grow their businesses with premium marketing, lead generation, transaction management and expert coaching.

To learn more about Fathom, click here.