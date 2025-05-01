International real estate brokerage network, Forbes Global Properties, has announced its European Regional Meeting will take place May 7-8, 2025, in the iconic Lake Como region of Italy. The exclusive gathering will welcome principals, senior executives and top agents from leading member brokerages across the globe for two days of collaboration, market discussions and curated residential property showcases.

This year’s event will be hosted by Majeli Vassart Properties, a Lake Como brokerage, at the renowned Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, a release stated, noting the iconic hotel will set the tone with its stunning views and beautiful gardens on the shores of Lake Como.

Limited to 100 participants, the event is designed to foster meaningful connections and strategic conversations within the Forbes Global Properties network. Each attending firm will present an overview of their local market and spotlight trophy listings, offering a unique look at real estate opportunities around the world, the network stated.

“This year’s meeting reflects the exciting momentum behind the shared vision that connects our members,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties. “We look forward to coming together in Lake Como to share insights, elevate one another, and continue to shape the future of high-end real estate.”

“We’re honored to welcome our global peers to Lake Como—a destination that embodies timeless sophistication and international appeal,” said Simone Majeli and Virginie Vassart, founders of Majeli Vassart Properties. “Gathering at the iconic Villa d’Este, a symbol of elegance and heritage, makes this moment even more meaningful. As hosts, we look forward to showcasing the unique lifestyle and world-class properties that define this extraordinary region.”

The network stated that the selection of Lake Como as the meeting location underscores the network’s continued international expansion and strong presence across Italy. The following member firms represent the Italian market, from historic residences to coastal retreats and elegant countryside estates:

Building Heritage – Tuscany

Castellanum Real Estate – South Tyrol-Trentino / Lake Garda

Immobiliare ZB – Liguria

Majeli Vassart Properties – Lombardy

Rarex – Sardinia

Ravagnan’s – Veneto

Rizzotti Advisors – Sicily

Forbes Global Properties is represented by real estate agents across 27 countries in more than 600 locations. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.