Greatness in real estate doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the outcome of productivity. It’s the outcome of professionalism. And it’s the outcome of a trustworthy reputation, a factor at the core of a successful entrepreneur. With a network of more than 145,000 affiliates and a presence in over 110 countries and territories, RE/MAX—home to trusted professionals who, on average, outsell the competition 2 to 1 at large U.S. brokerages, according to multiple industry reports—is laser-focused on helping these entrepreneurs achieve true greatness.

And with bold, proven RE/MAX leaders at the forefront bringing new strategies to the table, the brand says greatness is a given. During the Opening General Session of the 2025 RE/MAX R4®, the brand’s flagship, world-class convention for masterminding, networking and education, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Erik Carlson set the stage for a big, bright future in announcing myriad enhancements to the already strong RE/MAX value proposition. “We are ready to take off like a rocket,” he told the thousands of attendees.

In the year and a half since Carlson joined RE/MAX Holdings, parent company of RE/MAX, Motto Mortgage and wemlo, the former Fortune 200 CEO and the brand’s fortified executive leadership team have laid the groundwork for a forward-focused RE/MAX revolution. They’ve also deepened their appreciation for the soul of the brand: its global network of passionate top producers.

“RE/MAX is a brand rooted in innovation and fueled by professionalism. The entrepreneurs who build their businesses with RE/MAX aren’t just participating in the real estate industry—they’re leading it,” Carlson says. “The worldwide RE/MAX network is what it is today because of the caliber of trusted, productive professionals that spend countless hours bettering lives through real estate.”

Under a clear strategic vision, these professionals are gaining access to fresh innovations that can level up business like never before, Carlson believes. After all, an agent-centric approach is the RE/MAX way.

Tech to compete…and win

To stay far more productive than industry norms, agents are tapping into RE/MAX technology that helps them secure listings, save time, streamline operations, increase their earnings and grow their business.

For example, MAX/Tech® powered by BoldTrail, a robust end-to-end tech platform developed through a strategic partnership with Inside Real Estate, is available at no additional investment to RE/MAX brokerages in company-owned regions across the U.S. and Canada. The system includes front-office agent features like a CRM and presentation tools, and back-office broker resources for accounting, workflows and recruiting.

Following a massive launch, RE/MAX reports that thousands of agents are now leveraging MAX/Tech powered by BoldTrail—which is expanding further with new AI capabilities. RE/MAX leadership is leaning into the partnership and equipping affiliates with automation that helps them compete—and win—in the marketplace both today and in the future.

“RE/MAX has gone further than any other brand in embracing the full lifecycle of technology,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, at February’s R4.

A noteworthy champion of this tech-engaged evolution is Travis Saxton, a longtime industry visionary who joined RE/MAX Holdings in January 2025 as executive vice president of strategy. In his past roles at companies like T3 Sixty and RealTrends, Saxton advised some of the RE/MAX brand’s largest, most prominent brokerages and leaders. Now, he gets to help them tap into tech more directly. “Helping entrepreneurs scale their business through the implementation of innovative technology is my passion—and I’m in the right place to pursue it. I truly believe MAX/Tech powered by BoldTrail is a best-in-class operating system—and as more of our enhancements are woven into the platform, everything users are capable of is amplified.”

A key initiative Saxton is especially excited about: MAX/EngageTM, a customized, gamified app that will incentivize affiliates to engage with various aspects of the RE/MAX brand. Through fun challenges, users will be presented with tasks like creating personalized real estate content for their social media channels—and can earn real rewards for their involvement. “With the MAX/Engage loyalty program, we’re rewarding the network for engagement, encouraging affiliates to strive for greatness and expanding our reach in a bold new way. Then we turn around and reinvest back into the individual because of the positive outcomes they create,” Saxton explains. “It’s all part of building the best experience in real estate.”

Nimesh Patel, broker/owner of RE/MAX Fine Properties in Sugar Land, Texas, is among a group of social trailblazers supporting the rollout of MAX/Engage. An active and highly visible member of the RE/MAX community, Patel is widely revered for his creative digital marketing tactics that generate business—and the results speak for themselves. His team, The Nimesh Patel Group, is the No. 1 RE/MAX team in Texas.

“If you’re not evolving, then what are you doing?” Patel asks. “At RE/MAX, we’re evolving. We’re getting more creative. We’re getting more efficient. And we’re elevating our professionalism. I’m really excited about everything that’s happening with the brand.”

Collaboration meets strategy

Like Saxton, Chris Lim also joined the RE/MAX leadership team earlier this year—and he’s another driver of large-scale strategic change. Lim, the former president of Christie’s International Real Estate, president and head of growth for @properties, and founder and CEO of Climb Real Estate, came on board as chief growth officer in early February. He oversees the RE/MAX teams dedicated to supporting franchise growth and strength in U.S. company-owned regions.

“Travis and I have an amazing opportunity to collaborate and scale our impact,” Lim says. “Together, we’re getting to the core of what’s going to help a serious entrepreneur win more business and be more successful.”

Helping agents win more business is a priority for the brand—and other RE/MAX services are supporting that effort. One is the upcoming MAX/ReferTM, a global referral tool that will use AI to streamline the exchange between affiliates. It will track a referral from start to finish, making connections easier and saving time along the way. Another is MAX/Tech Lead Concierge, which helps keep an agent’s pipeline filled with conversation-ready leads while reducing the time and effort it takes to find them. Lead generation is a valuable component of the brand’s comprehensive MAX/Tech productivity ecosystem—a resource that just keeps growing.

“We’re here to drive the RE/MAX revolution home,” Lim says.

Fuel for the future of RE/MAX

According to consumers, RE/MAX has the Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the U.S. and Canada. Plus, consumer awareness has made RE/MAX the No. 1 name in real estate, and this unmatched brand recognition is one element setting it apart from the competition. This year, RE/MAX introduced a refreshed, digital-first logo and logotype at R4 to ensure its iconic branding remains fresh and modern, especially in online environments.

“In conducting extensive research, we found that over 75% of consumers judge a business’s credibility by its design and visual appeal. Refreshing the logo—and optimizing it for the digital realm—is yet another way RE/MAX is building upon its time-backed credibility and giving its trusted, productive professionals an edge when it comes to securing listings,” says Abby Lee, RE/MAX Holdings executive vice president of marketing, communications and events. “In multiple surveys conducted by creative agency Camp + King, the new RE/MAX logo outperformed key competitors in terms of being modern and appealing. We’re going all-in on setting affiliates up for success—now and in the future.”

The brand, Patel notes, works best when affiliates lean into it. “Leveraging the RE/MAX brand is the best thing you can do. The brand is trusted. The brand is professional. The brand leads in real estate education. And the brand is the most productive out there,” he says. “When clients see the hot air balloon, they don’t question what it stands for. They know it means greatness.”

Beyond the refreshed branding, other RE/MAX marketing measures are getting significant upgrades, too. Two examples are Marketing as a Service, which will include a hub for multichannel listing and personal brand promotion, and the HomeView app for ongoing client connection.

“Helping entrepreneurs market their businesses has always been a cornerstone at RE/MAX. Now, we’re taking that commitment to the next level,” Lee says. “The RE/MAX network is composed of the best of the best—and we’re getting louder than ever before.”

These best agents want to work in a real estate environment where their peers share the same drive for success, Lee explains. That’s why RE/MAX brokerages are filled with top producers who attract other top producers to the business. When Patel assumed ownership of RE/MAX Fine Properties in 2009 from its previous owner, it had 45 agents. Today, it’s home to nearly 150 professionals who expertly cover every corner of real estate, including the booming local luxury sector.

“I’m proud to say that my brokerage has more top producers than many others in the area, and these people work day in and day out to provide amazing service to as many clients as possible,” Patel says. “I believe that a broker really sets the tone for their brokerage, so I made a vow that I will always be a hands-on leader and that my people will always feel supported.”

That commitment to supporting others extends outside of his brokerage, too. Every day, Patel is connecting with RE/MAX agents and brokers around the world to share ideas, build connections and provide encouragement to one another. Like thousands of others, he’s sparked lifelong friendships in the process.

“No other brand in real estate has a network like this, with the vast amount of knowledge and professionalism of RE/MAX affiliates. The fact that RE/MAX people are eager to share their best practices—and referrals—with one another is a huge differentiator,” Patel says. “We are better together.”

Events like RE/MAX R4, The RE/MAX Collection Luxury Forum and RE/MAX Elite Retreat—an exclusive gathering for the brand’s top performers—provide affiliates with meaningful opportunities to network and grow. And when they can’t be in person with their RE/MAX peers, these affiliates participate in digital mastermind sessions to keep collaboration going all year round. “There is a place for everyone at RE/MAX,” Patel says.

Hilary Marshall agrees. Marshall, of RE/MAX Professionals in Newport, Rhode Island, is the leader of the Homes With Hil team, a small but mighty group that earned RE/MAX Platinum Club recognition for high production in 2024. “Referrals from fellow RE/MAX agents are great—but RE/MAX is so much more than a referral network. The more effort I put into getting involved, the more I get out of it. Having someone who knows how to tackle a challenge I’m facing, and is willing to help me through it, is priceless,” she says.

Leaning into this collaborative community has played an invaluable role in Marshall’s career journey. She earned a coveted spot in the 2024 RE/MAX Torchbearers group, which includes the brand’s top-performing professionals under the age of 40. And that’s just the beginning of her long-term plans for success in real estate.

“I love that RE/MAX has unbeatable brand recognition—but its best asset is its network of remarkable people. They pull me out of my comfort zone. They encourage me. They celebrate me. And I know they truly care about me. This empowerment means I’m taking chances that help me stand out from the crowd. I’ve always blazed my own path in life, and I’ve found a brand that allows me to do that in business. RE/MAX celebrates people for who they are,” Marshall shares. “I love this brand—and I would never leave it.”

RE/MAX by the numbers

Time to quantify success. Here’s how the brand stacks up:

145,000+ Agents

8,800+ Offices

110+ Countries and territories

1.5 million+ Closed transaction sides in 2024

$218 million+ Donations by RE/MAX affiliates to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada since1992

100+ RE/MAX hot air balloons

#1 Ranking for brand awareness

1. Source: Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2022-2025 and 2019.

2. Source: Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by Canadian shoppers based on the BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study, years 2021-2025, 2019 and 2017.

3. Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

For more information, please visit https://join.remax.com.