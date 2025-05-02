Lone Wolf Technologies, a leader in residential real estate software, has announced a five-year partnership with Georgia’s First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS). The partnership will provide FMLS’s over 60,000 members with Lone Wolf’s transaction management solutions, including the industry-leading Authentisign eSignature solution.

This landmark agreement announced March 31, marks the first of several long-term partnerships Lone Wolf has planned to deliver comprehensive technology solutions to real estate professionals nationwide. The partnership will provide FMLS members with a client-centric transaction management platform that streamlines workflows while maintaining the highest standards of service.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide real estate professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional client experiences,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “We want all agents to be able to simplify their transaction process, and we’re thrilled to bring this technology to FMLS members.”

FMLS Members will enjoy the trusted TransactionDesk platform and gain exclusive access to the new tool Transact. Transact reimagines transaction management by focusing on clients rather than just property addresses for a client-centric experience. Plus, with seamless integration into Lone Wolf’s Foundation, the industry cloud, this partnership will bring efficiency and innovation to real estate professionals, the companies said.

“Many of our members are familiar with TransactionDesk and have asked us to provide it as an FMLS member-benefit,” said Jeremy Crawford, CEO of FMLS. “So, we are very excited to provide them with a choice for their forms, transaction management, and electronic signature needs. We look forward to also launching Lone Wolf’s new Transact platform later this year to give them even more choice.”

