To address what it says are the emotional and economic challenges of buying a home in today’s market, Realtor.com® announces the launch of “Nearly Home,” a new campaign that features country music star and sitcom veteran Reba McEntire to offer something many homebuyers haven’t felt in years: optimism.

“With this campaign, our goal is to make home search feel more human, more hopeful and less overwhelming—especially for a generation of buyers who’ve been navigating a complex market,” said Mickey Neuberger, chief marketing officer at Realtor.com. “As the most trusted brand in real estate and the brand most trusted by real estate professionals, partnering with Reba McEntire was an easy choice. She’s got the trust, the charm and the boots-on-the-ground wisdom to bring a genuine sense of reassurance, and a little humor, to our message. She helps us remind people that finding a home shouldn’t feel impossible—it should feel like coming home.”

Realtor.com com says McEntire, brings her “one-of-a-kind warmth and comedic charm” to a series of sitcom-inspired ads which will be the portal’s biggest real estate campaign of the year. The campaign highlights the relatable ups and downs of the homebuying and selling process, making it feel more accessible and less daunting. Drawing from real homebuyers’ experiences, the ads offer digestible solutions to common problems, providing viewers with the tools they need to take the next step in their home search with confidence.

“As I learned more about Realtor.com, I saw how they have amazing tools for home buyers and sellers, are the most trusted site by real estate professionals and have over 500,000 new listings a month–and I was sold…pun intended!” says McEntire. “A home brings a sense of comfort, relief and belonging that everyone deserves. This new campaign will help people become more positive, energized and hopeful about their home search. When it comes to something as important as your home, you want the best team on your side.”

The first episode of the campaign, called, “The One without the Break-Up,” highlights the very real drama that often comes along with buying a home. In this episode, a young couple is faced with common challenges experienced by home buyers that often test relationships. As they argue over their need for “more space,” McEntire enters with relatable real-talk to help uncomplicate the couple’s search and homebuying process with Realtor.com. In the end of the episode, Reba’s tough-love charm and Realtor.com’s best-in-class tools like RealListings, RealCommute, RealChoice Selling, and RealView Maps turn real-world tension into real solutions, showing that the right help can make all the difference.

Realtor.com’s Nearly Home campaign taps into the aspirations of homebuyers at a time when homeownership remains a defining goal for many Americans, the company says. A 2024 Realtor.com survey revealed that 75% of Americans believe homeownership is an essential aspect of the American dream, and nearly two out of three Americans (64%) consider it one of their top life goals.

The campaign will launch with a cross-channel push which is anticipated to reach 1-in-2 Americans, the company says. “Nearly Home” is Realtor.com’s largest brand investment in its nearly 30-year history—and a direct response to the anxiety, confusion and doubt that define today’s housing market, they said. This campaign will run across TV, digital and social and features a high-profile sponsorship of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards streaming live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8, where Reba McEntire will present the “ACM Single of the Year Award” and serve as this year’s host.

To view previews of the campaign, see:

https://youtu.be/9VO9CPKXA-A

https://youtu.be/vNZejBYwqIA

This campaign builds on the success of Realtor.com’s most recent campaign, which leaned into their status as the leading app real estate professionals rely on and showcases expert insights and best-in-class tools.

The new campaign, “Nearly Home,” was developed by GSD&M—selected for the project in January 2025—in collaboration with Talent Partnership Advisors, who secured Reba McEntire as the campaign’s featured talent.

For more information, visit www.Realtor.com/nearlyhome.