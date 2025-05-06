Upfront, a financial platform serving the real estate industry, has announced the launch of a national healthcare platform, Care by Upfront. By providing much-needed and cost-effective healthcare options, this move addresses a significant challenge for the more than 1 million real estate professionals in the U.S., the company says. In particular, Upfront helps alleviate the lack of access to healthcare and financial tools frequently encountered by independent contractors.

“Real estate agents are the backbone of this industry, and their well-being directly impacts their success and the bottomline of the brokerages they represent,” said Pierre Calzadilla, co-founder of Upfront. “With our healthcare platform, we’re not just providing a service; we’re investing in the health and future of the real estate profession.”

Care by Upfront will provide national healthcare coverage across all 50 states, competitive group rates for individuals, 1099s, and businesses of all sizes, and supplemental benefits (including Critical Illness, Dental/Vision and more).

The platform complements Upfront’s existing financial solutions, which include fast access to earned commissions with competitive rates and flexible terms, Pipeline Protection to mitigate risk for agents and brokerages, and a comprehensive agent financial health portal.

“Healthy and financially secure agents are more focused, productive, and successful, which directly translates to increased transactions and revenue for brokerages,” said Mukund Venkatakrishnan, co-founder of Upfront. “By providing both financial and healthcare solutions, we’re empowering agents to build successful and fulfilling careers, and we’re enabling brokerages to attract and retain the best talent in the industry.”

The platform can be co-branded for the brokerage, and they choose which plans to offer. “Commission splits, capped fees, and revenue models are becoming hard to tell apart. Benefits are becoming the real frontier,” added Calzadilla.

This positions brokerages as industry leaders in agent support, giving them a significant edge in recruiting and retention, the company says. Upfront’s platform also streamlines administrative tasks, freeing up brokerage resources.

Through Upfront, agents will have access to comprehensive healthcare from top providers like Cigna, Anthem, and PHCS. Vision and Dental include popular brands like VSP, Delta Dental and Solstice. This ensures agents can prioritize their health with affordable medical plans, year-round enrollment, and valuable supplemental benefits.

For more information, visit www.myupfront.com/care.