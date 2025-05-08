Real estate data platform PropStream has announced its participation in the upcoming REI Summit, taking place June 1–3, 2025, in Austin, Texas.

Hosted by BetterLife REI, the REI Summit is known for “cutting through the fluff” and delivering how-to sessions that equip attendees with proven strategies for long-term success in real estate.

With a shared commitment to empowering investors at every level, PropStream’s team will be on-site offering live demos, expert guidance for incorporating real estate data into any real estate business and an exclusive free trial offer to access its platform’s most powerful features, a press release noted.

The company stated that attendees can stop by the Propstream booth to learn how to discover high-equity and distressed properties before they hit the MLS, analyze deals using built-in comps and property insights, automate marketing outreach to motivated sellers and streamline lead generation and portfolio management.

To learn more, visit propstream.com.