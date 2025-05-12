Forbes Global Properties and RBN, an agent referral network specializing in luxury real estate transactions, have jointly announced a new strategic alliance.

The collaboration will bring two major companies in the high-end real estate space together to deliver an enhanced client experience through targeted agent referrals and the ability to earn RBN Reward Points® on real estate transactions. These points, awarded based on the full price of the property transaction, can be redeemed by buyers and sellers alike for an array of luxury goods and bespoke travel experiences, a press release stated.

“Forbes Global Properties continually seeks strategic alliances that elevate the client experience and drive agent success,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “RBN’s innovative model adds incredible value for our agents, as well as their buyers and sellers by rewarding excellence in service and results in a truly differentiated way.”

Leveraging Forbes Global Properties’ presence across 28 countries and more than 600 locations, the alliance marks a major milestone for RBN, representing its first formal network agreement and the company’s expansion beyond the U.S. into the global high-end residential market, according to the release.

“Our relationship with Forbes Global Properties is a significant step in RBN’s growth, allowing us to introduce our model to a broader international audience while supporting exceptional real estate professionals around the globe,” said Kipp Lassetter, co-founder and CEO of RBN. “The rewards for clients are two-fold: buyers and sellers earn valuable points while working with the world’s top agents.”

In keeping with the selection standards of Forbes Global Properties, the companies noted that RBN utilizes a performance-based agent-matching model that prioritizes local expertise, client service and a proven track record of results.

To learn more, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.