Governor Greg Abbott has announced the appointment of J.B. Goodwin, founder and CEO of JBGoodwin REALTORS®, to the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) for a six-year term. The appointment recognizes Goodwin’s more than 50 years of leadership in the Texas real estate industry and his longstanding commitment to housing opportunity, public service, and ethical business practices. Appointments to the Texas Real Estate Commission are subject to State Senate confirmation.

Goodwin founded JBGoodwin REALTORS® in 1972, growing the company into one of the largest independent brokerages in Central and South Texas. Today, the firm operates eight offices across the Austin and San Antonio markets, supporting a team of approximately 850 agents.

“I’m honored to accept this appointment and grateful to Governor Abbott for the opportunity to serve,” said Goodwin. “Texas has been my home, my business, and my passion for over five decades. I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to help ensure the continued trust, growth, and professionalism of our state’s real estate industry.”

In addition to his leadership at JBGoodwin REALTORS®, Goodwin has served on numerous civic and nonprofit boards, including the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (as Chairman), the Brackenridge Hospital Foundation, the Austin Symphony Board of Directors, and the Austin Chamber of Commerce, where he co-chaired the Economic Development Council.

Through their JBGiving efforts, Goodwin and his brokerage are also strong supporters of organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Community First Village, Wounded Warrior Project®, Susan G. Komen, CASA, and the San Antonio Food Bank. In recognition of their charitable and civic work, JBGoodwin REALTORS® was recently awarded the 2025 national Social Responsibility award by USA Today Top Workplaces.

In 2019, Goodwin was named REALTOR® Emeritus by the National Association of REALTORS®, and in 2022, was inducted into RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame. JBGoodwin REALTORS® was named the No. 1 Top Workplace in the nation by Top Workplaces USA in both 2023 and 2025, and the organization is designated a Texas Treasure Business by the Texas Historical Commission.

