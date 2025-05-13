Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced the appointment of Steve Capezza as SVP, Head of Growth and M&A.

In his new role, Anywhere stated that Capezza will focus on growing the brand’s platform through strategic acquisitions and mergers outside of its existing organization, including opportunities on behalf of brokerage, title and transaction services operations within Anywhere. He will report directly to Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors.

“We’re thrilled to add Steve to our deep roster of talent at Anywhere, as his unique skill set and long track record of success represents a perfect fit to take our growth to the next level,” said Yannaccone. “Our industry itself is ripe with opportunity to increase market share and expand our end-to-end transaction platform to better serve both agents and consumers. Steve will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our strategy to solidify and strengthen our place as the leading player in real estate today.”

Capezza brings more than two decades of experience in real estate management and operations to his role at Anywhere, according to a release. He most recently served as President for brokerage platform Side, and previously held multiple leadership roles at Zillow and Trulia, where he drove the integration and implementation of numerous revenue-generating functions for the platforms.

“Anywhere has a scale and stature that is unmatched in the real estate industry,” said Capezza. “That offers tremendous advantages for its network of agents and franchisees, and it’s clear that others in the industry are looking to replicate its model through their own expansion efforts. I’m both honored and humbled to take on the challenge of leading Anywhere through the next phase of its growth and further its position at the forefront of real estate in the months and years to come.”

