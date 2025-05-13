ERA Experts, LLC has announced a strategic investment in Sprout Realty, LLC, which will now do business as Sprout Realty ERA Powered. Both companies are based in Austin, Texas. This investment marks a creative collaboration aimed at supporting Sprout Realty’s continued growth opportunities in Austin, Waco, Dallas-Fort Worth and throughout northwestern Texas.

Both ERA Experts and Sprout Realty ERA Powered will continue to operate their brands with their respective leadership, a press release stated. The combined operations now include 111 agents who were responsible for a combined $738 million in sales volume and 1,563 transactions in 2024.

“Sprout Realty’s strategic move to collaborate with ERA Experts was driven by the opportunity to elevate our brand and expand our reach, both locally and globally,” said Cody Cooper, broker/owner, Sprout Realty. “With $800 million in sales over the past seven years and a team of 80 dedicated agents, we’re thrilled about accessing ERA’s national and international markets. Our plans to scale the Sprout Realty brand to Waco, Dallas-Fort Worth, throughout northwestern Texas and beyond, combined with our new partnership with ERA Experts, will amplify our resources for agents and provide unparalleled reach for our clients.”

“As we focused on optimizing our recent affiliation with ERA Real Estate, we were very interested in creating scale to rapidly expand our reach in the Austin market and beyond,” explained Matt Menard, broker/owner of ERA Experts. “To that end, we looked for a like-minded and forward-thinking firm to partner with. In our mind, Sprout Realty’s commitment to investing in their agents to help them accelerate their journey to industry excellence coupled with their unparalleled dedication to their clients was the perfect fit and we are so excited to pursue our growth plans together.”

“Sprout Realty’s agents, most of whom are in their 30s, are well-positioned to attract and serve the current generation of first time homebuyers in markets that are growing increasingly popular thanks to expanding economies and more affordable home prices than many other states,” said Greg Young, broker/owner of ERA Experts. “Equipping them with ERA’s extensive suite of business building tools, technology and platforms will elevate their business, while giving them access to ERA’s uniquely collaborative network.”

As part of the new partnership, Sprout Realty ERA Powered noted that it will continue to operate independently under its brand, with Founder and Managing Broker Cody Cooper and COO/Co-Owner Barrett Tilson at the helm.

To learn more, visit austinrealestateexperts.com.