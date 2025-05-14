Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage Group has announced it has acquired Advantage Realty Partners (A.R. Partners) in Manchester, Tennessee, to further expand the firm’s service area and market share in Middle Tennessee.

Last November, the firm joined forces with Baker and Cole Properties, which now does business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Baker and Cole. With this announcement, the combined operations include three offices and approximately 80 affiliated sales associates.

Lora and Mitch Umbarger founded A.R. Partners in 2007. Lora will remain a principal broker while Mitch will focus on his real estate sales profession, a press release stated.

“We joined Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand a little more than a year ago with a desire to grow and that we have thanks to the brand’s robust tools, technology and support,” said Melissa Sterling, principal broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage Group. “As part of our continued effort to expand our market presence in Middle Tennessee, we looked for a company that shared our values and Advantage Realty Properties was a great fit. We both emphasize collaboration over competition, professional development, and a culture of excellence that helps agents and clients alike succeed with confidence. This acquisition expands our bench of knowledgeable professionals and adds regional expertise in neighboring counties, strengthening our service to a broader footprint without sacrificing local insight.”

“We are thrilled to be part of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,” said Lora Umbarger. “This is a great move for us. Joining forces with Melissa and her team isn’t just about expanding – we’re evolving together. It is an opportunity for the agents to grow – personally and professionally. With increased support, branding power and fresh tools, we look forward to leveraging a comprehensive marketing platform, expensive learning resources and a continued focus on culture. What an exciting time to be a part of something with both heart and horsepower. We share Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage Group’s vision for future expansion, community involvement and excellent service to our clients.”

The newly affiliated agents will gain access to numerous business-building resources through Be Better University®, BGHRE’s award-winning professional development and learning platform. They will also be able to leverage the brand’s recognition and sophisticated marketing assets, including the Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®, the brand’s exclusive luxury marketing platform.

To learn more, visit bhgre.com.