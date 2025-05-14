United Real Estate has announced the expansion of its Huntsville, Alabama-based operations, Leading Edge Real Estate Group (Leading Edge), to a new Northwest Alabama location in Florence. This strategic move follows the brokerage’s 2023 and 2024 mergers with Burt & Co Real Estate, Matlock Realty and Revolved Realty.



Currently the number three market leader in Greater Huntsville with 300 agents, Leading Edge has maintained forward momentum and growth, despite the sluggish national real estate market. While home sales took an abrupt about-face in 2024 following mortgage interest rate hikes, Leading Edge continued to grow its agent base and service footprint. The firm is squarely positioned to serve more buyers and sellers in more Alabama and Tennessee locations, the company said.



Leading Edge also welcomes Mary Ann Griffith as Qualifying Broker for The Shoals office. The company notes that Griffith has held a real estate license for 30 years, a broker’s license for 12 and is a native of The Shoals. A highly-regarded real estate professional, brokerage leader, custom home builder, top-producing agent and entrepreneur, Griffith has earned numerous recognitions throughout her career and has successfully owned and operated two high-performing brokerages in the North Alabama market.



Griffith says she is excited to embrace a new challenge—helping Leading Edge expand its market share across Alabama and Tennessee:



“I go beyond the office and into the field with my agents,” she says. “I believe mentorship is one of the most powerful ways to gain critical knowledge and experience—especially when it comes from someone who has already walked the path. I’m looking forward to growing this office, giving back to others and serving my community with excellence.”



Alabama, in particular, has been in the national spotlight, with lawmakers reacting quickly to new real estate industry regulations requiring buyers to enter into a legal agreement with an agent before touring a property for sale. In March, the Alabama legislature became the first state to knock down the requirement by signing into law Alabama Act 2025-59, a release noted



Leading Edge co-founders and owners, Danny and Charlene Sullivan, explained how their brokerage is at the forefront of bringing transparency and expert client representation to the marketplace following the change:



“Alabama is leading the country in rewriting laws to protect the best interests of buyers and sellers. Buyers are no longer required to enter into a contractual relationship with a real estate agent prior to touring a listed property for sale. New consumer disclosures have been implemented, outlining specifically how brokerages and agents are paid in a transaction, and we are ensuring our agents are well-trained on these disclosures with the most complete and up-to-date forms so they can provide expert representation. Buyers and sellers can work with any of our agents with confidence and assurance that they are receiving compliant services with maximum protections and transparency.”



For more information, visit https://joinunitedrealestate.com/.