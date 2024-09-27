Leading Edge Real Estate Group completed a merger with Fayetteville, Tennessee-based Burt & Co. Southern Real Estate. The move follows Leading Edge’s 2022 strategic partnership with United Real Estate, 2023 merger with Revolved Realty, and 2024 merger with Matlock Realty Group.

The combined companies and 40 agents will operate as Leading Edge Real Estate Group in Fayetteville to become a market-leading agency in Southern Middle Tennessee, the brokerage stated. Its agents will have all the programs, technology and marketing resources of its national partner United Real Estate.

“Our merger brings more than just a name change—it’s an exciting opportunity for growth that will benefit everyone we serve,” said Founder and owner of Burt & Co. Southern Real Estate Melissa Burt. “With the combined expertise and resources of our two teams, we are better equipped to help our clients navigate the complexities of today’s real estate market. This partnership allows us to leverage Leading Edge’s cutting-edge marketing tools, advanced technology platforms, and an extensive network of contacts while maintaining the personalized attention and local market expertise that Burt & Co. is known for. Our clients will now have access to a wider range of listings, enhanced market insights, and the best-in-class real estate tools available in the industry.”

Danny Sullivan, founder of Leading Edge, elaborated, “With our joining of forces, we all become stronger. Collectively, Leading Edge is now home to more than 300 Agents servicing clients across all of Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. With that, we’re creating more Agent referral opportunities and collectively becoming a stronger team and competitor in the markets that we service. I’m excited to share our vast array of tools, technology, and training, combined with our low-fee, transaction-based Agent compensation with our new team members. This new growth through our merger with Burt & Co. continues to demonstrate that Leading Edge is a powerhouse in our local markets, and we feel that with the combined energy of Melissa and her team, coupled with our wide array of resources and support, we’ll continue to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Leading Edge stated its service area now includes: Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville, Fayetteville Northwest Alabama/The Shoals, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Southern and Middle Tennessee.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingedgeal.com/.