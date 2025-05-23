Douglas Elliman—the luxury brokerage struggling with fallout against former agents and executives—has reportedly received a bid from competitor Anywhere Real Estate that would more than double the company’s current stock price.

According to several media reports, Anywhere’s bid would place Douglas Elliman at a value of more than $4 a share. With the luxury brokerage’s stock closing at $2.14 on Thursday, the offer represents a significant premium for shareholders.

When reached for comment, an Anywhere spokesperson said, “Our policy is not to comment on market rumors and speculation.”

Stocks surged after reports of the merger, with Douglas Elliman’s stocks up 33%.

If successful, the acquisition would land Anywhere with control of key luxury markets, including New York and Miami. Anywhere owns two other luxury competitors, Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty.

The acquisition comes after other major consolidation deals closed or contemplated in the last few months, like Rocket’s $1.75 billion acquisition of Redfin.

It is worth noting that there have been recent speculations on other large acquisitions that proved false, with the former president and CEO of HomeServices, Gino Blefari, denying reports of Compass potentially acquiring the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise business, and calling it misinformation.

The rumored deal with Douglas Elliman comes as the brokerage has been caught in major headlines, embroiled in controversy following several criminal charges against former star agents Tal and Oren Alexander. The brothers worked for Elliman until 2022, and although they have pleaded not guilty, they continue to face multiple civil lawsuits alleging rape and sexual assault.

Since then, the company has had multiple executive shakeups.

The most recent of which was Stephen Kotler, who led Elliman’s western operations, in early February. Chairman Howard Lorber stepped down last October, followed swiftly by President and CEO Scott Durkin.