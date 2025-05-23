Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of female-owned and led brokerage Realty 1 Georgia—now doing business as CENTURY 21 Realty 1 Professionals.

The multi-office brokerage was established in February of 2020 by current broker/owner Angela Whitmire. Working in the industry since she was 18-years-old, Whitmire has grown the brokerage to two locations (in Covington and Milledgeville), and is also currently president-elect of the East Metro Board of REALTORS®.

“The CENTURY 21 brand offers a unique balance of support and independence,” said Whitmire. “The network provides a strong sense of belonging while empowering agents to remain independent and entrepreneurial. Unlike rigid corporate environments, the CENTURY 21 system gives agents the tools and resources to help them succeed without compromising their individuality.”

Operating as CENTURY 21 Realty 1 Professionals, Whitmire and her independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21 brand’s resources, from technology and marketing, lead generation and agent learning and coaching. The latter is a priority for Whitmore.

“In addition to making sure our brokerage operations are running smoothly, I have a strong focus on mentoring and coaching our agents,” said Whitmire. “My goal is to help agents grow their business with confidence and to help clients achieve the real estate goals they strive for. In an industry driven by market shifts and competition, it’s important to stay grounded in what matters most: people.”

“It’s always huge for the CENTURY 21 brand to expand its presence in America’s largest metros, especially when we can do it with someone as professional, knowledgeable and compassionate as Angela,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

“The only way to stand out in a market as diverse and as crowded as Atlanta is by relying on the right people to set us apart. Although Angela’s immediate footprint isn’t in Atlanta proper, her presence is still felt there and her expertise is still able to speak for itself. We’re excited to give Angela the tools she needs to continue pursuing growth, while still letting her serve the Peach State the way she knows best.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.