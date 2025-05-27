Above: Denee Evans. Photo by AJ Canaria.

Denee Evans, CEO of the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS), announced Thursday that she will step down from her role at the end of the year after more than a decade leading the real estate trade group.

The announcement was made in a message to CMLS members on Thursday, with Evans describing the decision as both personal and professional.

“After more than a decade of working together, this is a deeply personal and meaningful moment for me,” Evans wrote to members. “When I joined as the very first staff member, we set out to create something impactful. Today, we are on track to have 10 staff members and a robust strategic plan in motion.”

Evans departs her post after what the organization called a transformative period that saw the CMLS grow from hosting an annual conference to becoming a multi-faceted organization representing 230 Multiple Listing Services across North America.

Under Evans’ leadership, the Henderson, Nevada-based organization achieved several notable milestones, including submitting an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court and reaching record levels of member engagement and organizational performance in 2024 amid a whirlwind year for the real estate industry.

CMLS advocates for Multiple Listing Services, focusing on advocacy, best practices and education to support what it calls an “open, fair, transparent and comprehensive real estate marketplace for brokers, agents and consumers.”

Evans has not announced her next professional move, stating in her message that she plans to take time to rest and spend time with family before exploring new opportunities. However, she will help support the organization in its search for a new leader.

“I will continue to give 110% through the end of the year, working hard to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver excellence in our programs,” Evans said.

As the industry navigated the fallout from the NAR commission lawsuit settlement, some wondered if CMLS could serve as a potential replacement for NAR. However, some MLS leaders, such as Art Carter, CEO of the California Regional MLS, have been skeptical of the group’s ability to unify MLSs.

When reached on Friday for comment about the leadership changes at CMLS, he had a more optimistic take.

“I’ve been pleased to see meaningful changes in how CMLS operates under Denee Evans’ leadership,” Carter told RISMedia in an emailed statement. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds for both Denee and CMLS as they enter their next chapter.”

CMLS has engaged Career Management Partners to conduct the executive search for its next CEO. The firm has been working with CMLS for the past year to assess the organization’s structure and future needs.

CMLS expects to have a new CEO in place by the end of 2025. Evans will remain in her role during the transition period to ensure continuity of operations and support for members.

This is the second executive leadership change at CMLS in May, with the hiring of Rene Galicia as the trade group’s first chief operating officer announced in recent weeks. Galicia came to CMLS from Bright MLS and has held executive positions at NAR and the California Regional MLS.