Real estate represents one of the most accessible yet undervalued investment vehicles available today. As a finance professor at the University of Arkansas and a veteran REALTOR®, I’ve observed that many financial advisors overlook real estate as a crucial component of a diversified investment portfolio.

In the Residential Real Estate Council course “Increase Wealth with Rentals and Other Investment Properties,” we explore how real estate can serve as a powerful wealth-building tool for both clients and real estate professionals. The course equips agents with analytical tools like Annual Property Operating Data (APOD) to calculate before-tax cash flow and determine investment viability through equity buildup and cash-on-cash return metrics.

What makes real estate particularly attractive can be summarized by the acronym IDEAL:

Income: Property investments generate regular cash flow while offering significant tax advantages.

Depreciation: The ability to depreciate improvements creates substantial tax benefits that enhance overall returns.

Equity Buildup: As tenants pay down your mortgage, your equity grows automatically—essentially allowing others to build your wealth.

Appreciation: Historically, real estate has appreciated at approximately 6.2% over 30-year periods, with some years seeing double-digit growth.

Leverage: Real estate uniquely allows investors to use borrowed capital, multiplying potential returns on relatively small initial investments.

The most effective way to master real estate investing is through firsthand experience. I encourage real estate professionals to invest in property themselves before advising clients. This personal involvement provides invaluable insights that theoretical knowledge alone cannot match.

For real estate professionals, investment properties represent a dual opportunity: personal wealth building and an expanded client service offering. While homebuyers might only need your services every 7-12 years, investment clients can become repeat customers with ongoing needs. Every person in your network is a potential real estate investor if you can effectively communicate these investment principles.

By developing expertise in investment analysis and property management, agents can create a specialized niche that generates consistent business while helping clients build long-term wealth through real estate—truly a win-win proposition in today’s market.

To deepen your knowledge in this area, Residential Real Estate Council offers comprehensive educational resources, including webinars and virtual and in-person classroom courses. For those looking to specialize, RRC’s Real Estate Investing Certification provides comprehensive training and professional recognition that can set you apart in the marketplace.