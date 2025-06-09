A native of Tucson, Arizona, Lisa Bayless earned a degree in social work from Boston University, convinced she’d found her calling in counseling. But a blind date who became her steady was a real estate developer in Back Bay, and she was quite surprised to see an overlap in what they did.

“We both worked with clients who valued our expertise,” Bayless said. “We did our best to make them feel comfortable, to trust us, and in the end to help them meet their goals.”

So, when they returned to Tucson in 2006 to finish grad school and plan a wedding, she decided to try her hand at real estate. Licensed a year later, she found a home at Long Realty, where she reigns today among the top 1% of agents nationwide—and where the Bayless Team last year closed 206 transactions valued at more than $124 million in volume.

Barbara Pronin: Lisa how and when did you begin building a team, and how is it structured?

Lisa Bayless: I hired my first admin in 2017 because I needed help with my workload, and that created more business. Then I hired a buyer’s agent, and business increased even more. Today, we are a team of five buyers’ agents—one of whom is very new—and four administrators, and I do all the selling.

BP: What do you look for when you hire an agent?

LB: A good work ethic—and loyalty. I want people who will stay with us, not use us as a springboard to another team. Most of us have been together for a while. They trust me. They know our team is here to stay, and that I will not bring on another person without their buy-in. That’s my pledge to them because my success is tied to my team, and we all are aware of that.

BP: How would you describe your team culture?

LB: Very close knit. We’re on the phone all day long. We’re like our own little family.

BP: Eight or nine people is a good-sized group. What’s your method for staying organized?

LB: We have two regular meetings every week to be sure we’re all on the same page, and another meeting once a month to talk about larger issues. And then, as I said, we’re on the phone much of the day as needed.

BP: Tell us a little about the areas you serve.

LB: Primarily greater Tucson and Oro Valley, which is six miles or so north of Tucson. It’s an upscale community with some stunning mountain views, great schools and easy access to a host of outdoor sports.

BP: What’s the average selling price?

LB: Our average selling price here is about $700,000, although you can still buy a home in Tucson for $300,000 and we have listings in some desirable Oro Valley areas for $1.5- or $2 million.

BP: In your opinion, Lisa, what makes your team the one to call in your market?

LB: Professionalism, without a doubt—and personal service. I’ve been here most of my life. I have a deep understanding of the local market, and I’m accustomed to working with all parties in every transaction to ensure that everything is smooth and seamless and that my clients achieve their goals.

BP: Your team posted $124 million in closed transactions last year. What’s your goal for 2025?

LB: I’d like to think we are going to exceed it, but there are so many variables out of our control that I can only promise to do our best.

BP: What do you do when you’re not working?

LB: I love hiking and biking—and I’m a travel junkie. I like to read about ancient history and choose a destination where we can explore in person all the places I’ve been reading about.

BP: As you noted, you have deep roots here that serve you well. How do you choose to give back to the community?

LB: I’m proud to be a past board president of the Boys and Girls Clube of Tucson, and I’m all about supporting local non-profits. I donate a portion of every commission to local organizations—more than $120,000 thus far.

BP: And finally, Lisa, what’s your best advice to team leaders just starting out?

LB: Be clear about the kind of team you want. In my case, I chose to hire buyer’s agents while I do all the sales. We don’t even have a team phone number. Clients speak only to me. It’s less traditional, but it works well for us—and however you choose to structure your team, show up every day committed to mentoring, inspiring, and creating a culture of closeness and loyalty.

Bayless Team Listing

11930 N. Mesquite Sunset Place

Oro Valley, Arizona

$1,700,000

From the listing description: Experience the perfect blend of luxury and modern technology in this small, gated community of Sunset Canyon Estates in Oro Valley. Contemporary, highly upgraded 4BD/4BA (3,355 sf) home on .84 acres showcases a dramatic lighted walkway, 5’x10′ pivoting glass entry door, impressive Gathering room and formal dining room with 450-bottle glass wine display case. Resort-style yard boasts a Travertine stone patio, solar heated pool with raised spa and decorative stone waterfall, stone finished firepit, granite-top grill station, large Botanical Center beyond, plus breathtaking sunsets upon the Catalinas. Richly finished details throughout include 18”x36” porcelain tiled floors in main living areas, granite counters in kitchen/laundry/baths, walk-in closets in carpeted bedrooms, 1-3/4” Alder doors plus vogue crystal light fixtures. To read more and see this and other Bayless Team listings, click here.