Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has announced that The Platinum Realty Group, based in Tehachapi, California, has affiliated with the company, which will now do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Platinum Realty Group.

The brokerage is led by broker/owner Christy Rabe, who founded Platinum in 2018 after previously serving as an associate broker with Coldwell Banker Best Realty. In a press release, Rabe cited the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s brand and learning and development solutions as key reasons she has chosen to affiliate.

“We firmly believe that collaboration and the right support make the dream work, and we know that the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand will provide us with that excellent support,” said Rabe in the press release. “We’re fortunate enough to serve a very close-knit community where local values dictate all and the brand perfectly understands that. We’re confident that this affiliation will not only enhance our service capabilities, but also our professionalism, our reputation and our ability to provide better learning and development opportunities to our affiliated agents.”

The BHGRE brand’s array of tools, technology and resources includes the MoxiWorks product suite, to help streamline activities and enhance the client experience. Rabe has said she intends to leverage that brand and marketing resources to attract top local agents while “maintaining her company’s highly personalized, boutique feel.”

“Christy and her exceptional affiliated agents embody the values we hold dear: commitment to community, personalized service and an unwavering drive to help clients achieve their dreams,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “Their ability to build meaningful relationships and deliver standout results in a growing market is a testament to their passion and professionalism. We’re proud to welcome this outstanding company to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network and look forward to supporting their continued success.”

