CENTURY 21 Myers Realty, a regional brokerage with six offices serving Central Florida, has announced a merger with the local PAL Realty—a firm specializing in 55+ active adult communities. The formerly independent firm, founded in 2006 and based in Leesburg, Florida, will now do business as CENTURY 21 Myers Realty and leverage its new brand affiliation.

PAL Realty broker June Robbins—who will continue on as a broker associate—first founded the firm when she purchased the resale division of the Plantation at Leesburg (PAL), from the builder, Smith Richardson Family Trust & Lakewood Development.

“Our agents are excited about the opportunities for professional growth and collaboration that this merger presents,” said Robbins. “With access to a larger network of experienced professionals, innovative resources and comprehensive training programs, they will be better equipped to serve their clients.”

CENTURY 21 Myers Realty was founded in 1985 by Mary Myers and is currently led by second generation broker Jack Myers and his wife Karen Myers. Their daughter Mary M. Myers, a top performing agent with the firm, represents the third generation of this widely respected family business.

The firm maintains offices across 120 miles in the towns of Auburndale, Haines City, Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Lake Placid and Mount Dora, the firm’s service area stretches 120 miles from north to south. With this latest merger, CENTURY 21 Myers Realty will now comprise approximately 160 independent agents and seven offices.

“We’re excited to join forces with June and her team whose expertise in active adult communities will greatly expand our firm’s knowledge and client base,” said Jack Myers, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Myers Realty. “This is a great match thanks to a shared commitment to exceptional service and a deep-rooted dedication to the unique communities we serve.”

