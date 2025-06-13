The California brokerage 3 Leaf Realty has announced that it is rebranding under the RE/MAX banner. Now operating as RE/MAX AEGIS, the brokerage will continue to serve its local area with a new suite of tools and a global brand.

RE/MAX AEGIS was founded in 2008 by broker Jerry Carew—since then, it has grown to 30 agents.

“I’m making this move because of the opportunity,” said Carew. “RE/MAX offers the systems and is the number one brand in real estate, but we still get to be independently owned and keep our culture. Everything we do can be stronger with RE/MAX.”

Carew believes the transition will empower his agents with unmatched resources.

“They’ll have all the tools they could possibly need with one login and will be affiliated with a global giant who leads the industry in brand awareness,” he said.

