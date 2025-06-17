ERA Real Estate has announced that Pennsylvania ERA affiliate Mountain Realty ERA Powered has acquired Gettysburg-based independent firm Miller & Associates Real Estate—the brokerage will now be doing business as Mountain Realty ERA Powered.

The combined operations consist of two offices and 34 affiliated agents. The move significantly expands the company’s service area and market share across Pennsylvania, according to an ERA press release.

Miller & Associates Real Estate was established in 2006 by Marshall Miller, who will now lead recruitment and growth efforts in the company’s western region.

“After nearly 20 years as a successful independent brokerage, I wanted to be able to offer my agents a steppingstone to even greater success,” said Miller. “As part of the ERA network, we now have access to cutting-edge tools, streamlined processes and improved training programs, along with a larger network for collaboration and referrals. Nathan and I greatly respect each other and I’m certain we will take the company to a whole new level as partners.”

Founded in 2021, Mountain Realty ERA Powered is owned by Nathan Mountain, a 25-year real estate veteran. The full-service firm’s clientele ranges from first time homebuyers to relocating families.

“We’re excited to be working with like-minded professionals who value a community-focused, collaborative environment where agents feel supported and valued and can provide the highest levels of service to their clients,” said Mountain.

Mountain intends to leverage the momentum this move creates to further expand the team, open new offices and enhance service offerings.

“This partnership will position the brokerage to attract top talent, broaden our market reach and leverage advanced tools and resources to provide even greater value to agents and clients alike,” he explained.

