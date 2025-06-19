Above, Kelly Parker

Kelly Parker has never been one to follow the script—and that’s exactly what’s made her one of the most compelling voices in real estate and coaching today. As the founder and principal broker of Home Collective™ at Compass and the coach behind Aligned Ambition, Parker has redefined what it means to grow a business from the inside out. After scaling to the top 1.5% of agents in the U.S., she now helps other women do the same—not by grinding harder, but by getting deeply aligned with what actually lights them up.

Here, Parker discusses the burnout that pushed her to reimagine everything, the personal loss that transformed her understanding of resilience, and how she’s helping women across the country build profitable, purposeful businesses.

What led you to launch Aligned Ambition?

My burnout wasn’t just from working too hard—it was about the limiting beliefs that were quietly running the show. Traditional coaching often focuses only on surface-level strategy: what to say, how to prospect, what scripts to use. But without addressing the internal patterns and beliefs driving our actions, those strategies only go so far and can even make the burnout worse. That’s why I started Aligned Ambition. I can give you every tactic I’ve mastered to be in the top 1.5%, but if we don’t work through the internal blocks—the doubts, the conditioning, the self-sabotaging patterns—you won’t create sustainable, fulfilling success.

What does alignment look like in business, and how do you help other women accomplish this?

Profit is the byproduct. When we build from alignment, we become magnetic, and opportunities flow. But we’ve been told there’s one “right” way to succeed, so we abandon what feels natural. I help women flip that. Instead of building a life around their business, we build businesses that support the life they want, one rooted in their values and energy.

How did losing your home shift your mindset?

Losing our home was disorienting, but it gave me clarity. Resilience isn’t about pushing through or staying strong—it’s about having the internal tools, self-trust and support to come back to yourself when everything changes. It showed me that sustainability isn’t just about what can scale, it’s about what can withstand. Even when I had to step away, my business kept thriving. That’s the power of building in alignment. It holds you when life gets hard.

You challenge a one-size-fits-all coaching model. What mindset shifts help clients embrace their individuality as a strength?

You’re not doing it wrong, you’re just perfectly unique. I use tools like Human Design and Conscious Leadership to help women uncover what’s authentic versus what’s performative. When I read someone’s Human Design, I teach her how to use it as a strategy—how she’s naturally wired to make decisions, use her energy and show up. Many operate in their Zone of Excellence, but real fulfillment comes in the Zone of Genius. That shift, trusting that what makes you different is your advantage, is where everything changes.

Between growing a top-performing team, coaching and parenting, how do you define success today?

Success means living in integrity with who I am. It’s honoring both ambition and well-being. It’s building a business that supports my life rather than consuming it. Knowing what matters in this season, being intentional and letting go of the rest. You don’t have to choose between achievement and fulfillment. You can have both, on your terms.

