As communities across America grapple with a housing affordability crisis, policymakers face a clear choice: Pursue proven solutions that boost supply, or let barriers to homeownership grow unchecked. The latest Policy Pulse survey from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) reveals what REALTORS® on the front lines already know: Practical, pro-growth housing policies will make it easier to build, buy and afford a home.

The message is resounding. Zoning reform, streamlined permitting and targeted tax incentives are the tools we need to unlock more housing. A staggering 93% of survey respondents believe shortening permitting times would increase supply. A similar share supports federal tax incentives to help local governments speed up that process. Time and again, exclusionary zoning, outdated permitting systems and “not in my backyard” politics stifle growth. Local leaders need resources—and incentives—to do better.

NAR’s members also back tax breaks that spark the construction of starter homes and promote commercial-to-residential conversions. These aren’t theoretical ideas; they’re essential levers for revitalizing neighborhoods and making homeownership achievable for more families. After all, homeownership is a key pillar of the American Dream. And with nearly three-quarters of respondents supporting a capital gains tax exclusion increase, it’s clear that tax policy must also evolve to unlock existing housing.

But housing policy doesn’t stop at the for-sale market. Rent control is becoming a flashpoint, and over 60% of respondents expect to engage in those debates this year. REALTOR® associations are advocating for approaches that address the root cause of the rental housing affordability crisis—lack of supply—while still protecting housing providers and tenants.

Climate resilience and rising insurance costs are also top of mind. As natural disasters strain state and local budgets, more than half of REALTOR® associations report financial pressure on government budgets from devastating weather events. Our members are ready to fight for better infrastructure, smarter planning and stronger disaster recovery funding.

From zoning to insurance, property taxes to institutional investors, members of NAR are stepping up and speaking out. With 76% of associations expected to engage in zoning reform debate in 2025, the REALTOR® voice has never been more essential in local policy conversations.

We urge lawmakers at all levels to listen. Smart housing policy isn’t partisan—it’s foundational to a stronger economy, more resilient communities and the American Dream itself.

