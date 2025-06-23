Above, Barri Rafferty

Anywhere Real Estate Inc has announced the appointment of Barri Rafferty as chief communications officer and head of public affairs.

Rafferty is an experienced corporate leader who, among other positions, has previously led a communications reputation management team at Wells Fargo and served as interim CEO for C200, a non-profit for advancing women in business.

At Anywhere, she will lead the company’s public relations, communications, government relations and events and production functions. She will report directly to Anywhere President and CEO Ryan Schneider, serving on the company’s executive committee.

“Barri is a dynamic leader with a proven record of success leading and elevating established global brands,” said Schneider. “Her expertise in delivering powerful messaging for a variety of stakeholders will be a substantial asset as we continue to strengthen our brands among broker, agent, investor and consumer audiences alike. I am extremely excited to welcome Barri to Anywhere and look forward to leveraging her unique skill set as we embark on the next phase of our ongoing transformation and growth strategy.”

“I’m honored to take on a new challenge at Anywhere as it pursues its mission to provide a superior, end-to-end transaction experience for the millions of buyers and sellers following their homeownership dreams each year,” said Rafferty. “Our storied brands, coupled with a commitment to innovation, puts Anywhere in an ideal position to elevate the company’s status as the foremost leader in trust, integrity and performance for consumers and agents across the globe.”

