Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties—which maintains several existing offices in the Northern California coastal region—has announced a new office opening in Monterey with 15 affiliated real estate professionals.

Alongside the brokerage’s existing offices San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Santa Maria and Paso Robles, this creates a combined service area of 175 miles.

This marks the fourth major expansion for the firm since joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network in 2016. It brings the company’s office count to six and its agent count to 135.

“Opening an office in Monterey is yet another exciting development for the company that adds to our tremendous momentum as we continue building market share and strive to achieve our goal of becoming the largest producing brokerage on the Central Coast,” said broker/owner Gavin Payne.

“But I want to be clear that the success of the firm comes down to the success of our affiliated agents,” he continued. “As a non-competing broker, I am able to focus 100% of my attention on building true partnerships with my agents. As their dedicated mentor, I am committed to their continued success. Today, my entire business model, from daily tasks to long-term goals, is defined by one thing—agent success.”

Growth plans for the Monterey office include increasing agent productivity with the firm’s proven professional development program and attracting full-time, growth-minded real estate professionals—both new and experienced agents—to the firm.

