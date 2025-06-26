Above, from left, Gary Scott, Roxana Alarcon, Victor Gutierez, Ruthie Assouline and Ethan Assouline

Real estate agents spend their lives opening the doors to new homes—both literally and by getting their clients to the point where they can walk through that door to a house all their own. The journey to homeownership can be stress-inducing—from the cost to the hustle of finding the right house and sealing the deal before another buyer—but the conclusion is a joyous moment.

In honor of National Homeownership Month, we asked some of our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“How can agents go above and beyond to keep the dream of homeownership alive?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Luminaries

Gary Scott

President

Allen Tate Companies

“Homeownership remains the American Dream, and one of the most powerful ways to build generational wealth. In today’s market—marked by higher interest rates and limited inventory—it’s more important than ever for real estate professionals to go above and beyond for their clients. We’re proud to be part of an industry that positively impacts the lives of buyers, sellers and renters alike. By offering one-stop shopping solutions like mortgage, title and insurance, we simplify what can be a complex journey. It’s all about the real estate trusted advisor simplifying the process. The dream of homeownership is still very much alive.”

Trailblazers

Roxana Alarcon

Broker Associate

Compass RE Texas, LLC

“I am proud to reflect on how my work—and the innovative tools I use—help keep the dream of homeownership alive, particularly for individuals and families who have historically been left out of the real estate conversation. My mission is about opening doors to opportunity, stability and long-term prosperity. By integrating virtual tours, AI-powered search platforms, digital applications and seamless e-signing tools, I make the home-buying process more accessible, transparent and client-centered. These tools remove barriers and allow me to serve a more diverse group of future homeowners. The moment I hand over the keys is about delivering hope, dignity and belonging. Those keys represent a new chapter, a step toward generational wealth and an empowered stake in one’s community. They are a tangible symbol of achieving the American Dream.”

Futurists

Victor Gutierrez

Real Estate Agent

Century 21 Lotus

“Agents’ duty is to inspire, motivate and educate in order to keep the dream of homeownership alive. Inspiring our community members is key to creating homeowners. Many have limited resources, limited connections to lenders or real estate professionals, so it is highly crucial to inspire through the screens. One single social media video can inspire a generation that otherwise thought homeownership was impossible. I celebrate all clients that receive keys, and I capture it on a 30-second video clip that is posted to my social media platforms. From those videos, many are inspired to step out of their comfort zone to become the next generation of homeowners.”

Achievers

Ruthie & Ethan Assouline

Founders, the Assouline Team

Douglas Elliman

“Homeownership isn’t just about keys and contracts. As agents, we have the privilege and responsibility to guide clients through one of the most significant decisions of their lives. That means being more than just transactional. We’re educators, advocates and problem-solvers. Whether it’s a first-time buyer navigating a competitive market or a family upsizing for the future, we tailor our approach to each unique journey. By staying informed, being accessible and truly listening, we ensure our clients feel confident and supported every step of the way. It’s this commitment that keeps the dream of homeownership alive and thriving.”

RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers showcase is sponsored by:



Gold Sponsor

Real Estate Webmasters

Bronze Sponsors

American Home Shield

HouseAmp

Lofty

RPR®

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2025-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s Newsmakers.