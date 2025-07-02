Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has announced the addition of the Quad City Area REALTORS® (QCAR) as an association partner. This newly signed agreement will provide QCAR’s 1,000 real estate professional members with new tools, service options, and access to an expanding MLS network.

QCAR joins 15 other REALTOR® associations which contract with MRED to provide cutting-edge MLS and real estate-related services, as stated in a release. QCAR members will be able to continue using Paragon as their front-end MLS, as MRED offers three MLS options, including Paragon, connectMLS and Zenlist.

“We were impressed by MRED’s commitment to innovation and partnership,” said QCAR President Craig Newcomb. “This move will empower our members with tools that enhance their service and support their success in an evolving market.”

“This is more than just a technical integration, it’s a relationship rooted in shared goals and values,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. “We’re proud to work side-by-side with QCAR to support their members. We’re excited to collaborate and ensure this is a seamless and valuable transition.”

“Joining MRED means giving our members access to one of the most advanced and collaborative MLS platforms in the country,” said QCAR CEO Sharon Smith. “With powerful tools, unmatched data accuracy, and a strong commitment to service and support, MRED will help our agents stay competitive, close more deals, and elevate the level of professionalism across our entire association.”

MRED and QCAR stated they have already begun working together on system integration and expect completion by the end of the year.

For more information, visit https://ww2.mredllc.com/.