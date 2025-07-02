Realty Executives International has announced that it is aligning its ownership structure across Arizona, re-establishing common ownership of the Phoenix and Yuma market territory. This strategic move consolidates Realty Executives’ presence in Arizona under one ownership group. The company started 60 years ago in Phoenix and showcases approximately 5,500-plus agents.

Under this change, Realty Executives International opted not to renew its agreement with the current Phoenix franchise. Instead, the company is inviting all existing agents in the Phoenix and Yuma region (approximately 600 real estate advisors) to join the newly integrated international network. Jeff Murtagh, who currently leads the successful Tucson office, will now oversee the Phoenix and Yuma operations as well.

“I’m honored to take on this expanded leadership role,” said Murtagh in a press release. “The agents in Phoenix and Yuma are incredibly talented and have deep ties to their communities. We’re excited to offer a supportive environment where they can thrive, grow and be recognized as industry leaders.”

Agents transitioning to the new Realty Executives Phoenix will retain access to current branding, signage and marketing collateral. Realty Executives is offering no monthly fees for the first six months to agents who join this newly unified brokerage by July 31.

“This move is about simplifying and strengthening the Realty Executives network in Arizona,” said Patrick van den Bossche, president of Realty Executives International. “We are creating an even more powerful, unified platform to support our agents, clients and communities — while maintaining business as usual for all involved.”

Realty Executives’ Arizona network will benefit further from the direct financial resources and strategic oversight of businessman David Tedesco, CEO and founder of Outlier and the ownership partner behind Realty Executives International.

“We are proud to bring the Phoenix and Yuma markets back into the core of our Arizona operations after the previous franchise structure,” said Tedesco. “Our goal is to create the strongest real estate network in the state, and that means investing in great people, great tools and great leadership.”

For more, visit RealtyExecutivesArizona.com.