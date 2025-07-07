In a program designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet already achieving extraordinary results, RISMedia’s fourth-annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year awards, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate, has announced the Top 25 regional finalists for 2025.

Five regional winners, chosen from among the Top 25, will be announced soon on RISMedia.com, and the national winner will be revealed and awarded at RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala on September 4, held during RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington D.C., Sept. 3 – 5.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2024 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. To qualify for this year’s award, agents must not have been licensed prior to January 2023.

While this year’s Rookie of the Year finalists hail from varied brokerage firms serving diverse markets across the country, there are undeniable commonalities that have led to their fledgling success, such as a commitment to constant learning, a fierce dedication to helping others, and an unwavering focus on the goals they set for themselves.

“The unprecedented events impacting the residential real estate market last year presented a monumental challenge for the most seasoned of real estate professionals, let alone those new to the business,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During turbulent times such as these, it’s critical that we recognize those rookie agents who are carving a path to success—for both themselves and the clients they serve—despite the many obstacles in their way. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award helps us shine a spotlight on those who represent the proud future of this industry, and we are honored to be a part of that effort.”



“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with RISMedia to celebrate new agents who have shown exceptional ability to adapt and excel in their careers, making meaningful impacts on both their communities and the profession,” says Tina Lapp, Market Leader for Colibri Real Estate. “What we’re seeing from this year’s rookies is remarkable resilience and innovation in navigating market challenges. These emerging professionals are embracing technology, focusing on client relationships, and demonstrating that even in a shifting market, there are significant opportunities for dedicated agents who bring fresh perspectives. Their success stories inspire us and affirm that the future of real estate is in capable hands. We’re honored to recognize their achievements and the positive difference they’re making in the industry.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the 2025 Top 25 Real Estate Rookie of the Year finalists (listed below in alphabetical order according to region) share a few thoughts on their success and their experience as a real estate professional thus far.

MIDWEST

Shannon Elliott

Buy Sell Build QC – Real Broker LLC

“I leaned into my work ethic, showed up every day ready to learn, and never let fear or inexperience stop me from solving problems or finding answers. Real estate is personal for people, and I made sure they felt heard and supported every step of the way. That, more than anything, built a strong referral base and fueled momentum that never slowed down.”

Angela Foster

Classic Realty

“I approached every interaction with the mindset of service, not making a sale. I focused on creating trust and having the very best communication. I always made it a priority to be available, solution-oriented and consistent, whether it was a first time homebuyer or experienced investor. The combination of relationship-first service and consistency was the foundation for everything I achieved.”



Zachary Gorrell

Gorrell Bros. Real Estate

“I focused on being consistent, approachable, and reliable—showing people they could count on me. In a small-town market, trust goes a long way, and I never took a single conversation or opportunity for granted. Every call, showing and closing was a chance to learn and grow—and that mindset helped shape my first year.”

Melissa Hovendick

NP Dodge Real Estate

“I have worked hard to serve each client this past year and this recognition fuels my passion even more, and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to grow, serve and continue building meaningful relationships in real estate and with my clients.”

Sam LoFaso, III

LoFaso Real Estate Services

“I made it a priority to learn from experienced professionals in the industry, and I surrounded myself with people who challenged and inspired me. A huge part of my success came from channeling the competitive drive and discipline I developed through high school and college athletics into my real estate career. That mindset has pushed me to stay focused, work hard and aim high in everything I do.”

NORTHEAST

Bryan Coco

Kelly Real Estate Inc.

“There is truth in the adage, ‘No two deals are alike.’ Every transaction has a different set of variables, circumstances and challenges. Being an agent, we are responsible to facilitate, navigate and ultimately transact with all parties smoothly—this ability is what separates good agents from great agents.”

Caroline Colandonato

RE/MAX Ready

“Sometimes I think about how many strangers or new people I’ve met in a given week, and it blows my mind to see how much of a people business this is and I absolutely love it. I have established so many fantastic business relationships that have blossomed into friendships and there’s truly nothing that compares to those lifelong connections.”



Rachel Lacoste

Houlihan Lawrence

“I attribute most of my success to the ability to apply my career as an educator and lifelong learner in every meeting, communication and transaction I do. Knowing how to read people and meeting them where they are has been a tremendous asset throughout my first year and has not only benefited me as an agent but my clients as well.”

Julie Peteritas

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

“There’s something incredibly meaningful about guiding someone through such an important chapter of their life. Being trusted with that process is something I will never take for granted. Helping others feel rooted, comfortable and excited about where they live is why I do what I do. It’s more than just real estate for me—it’s about people, connection and belonging.”

Ambre Theroux

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties

“I committed fully to my clients, made quick thinking a habit, and tackled every challenge with heart. But behind that drive was something deeper: personal goals I set for the life I’m working hard to create. Success didn’t happen by accident—it came from a clear ‘why,’ a lot of hustle, and a genuine love for helping people move into their next chapter.”

SOUTH

Amanda Bagby

Cherrywood Real Estate

“Acts of service are my love language, and in real estate, I get to do it daily—and get paid! I love helping the first-time homebuyer find and purchase a home they never thought possible. Or helping a couple sell the home they raised their family in. Regardless of who it is, if the move is exciting or sad, making sure the client feels seen and heard is what I am here for.”

Christian Carroll-Moag

The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage

“I received my Rookie of the Year nomination at a professional crossroads, having experienced early success working with amazing clients, and ready to enter real estate full-time. Being honored as a Top 5 regional finalist is a testament to the opportunity that real estate represents to agents and the amazing reward that it can bring with hard work, attention to detail and genuine care for the clients we have the privilege to work with.”



Kaiser Luebke

RE/MAX Elite

“Real estate isn’t just about houses—it’s about people, stories and big life changes. Being able to walk alongside someone during such an important time in their life is something I never take for granted. Every closing feels like a celebration, not just of a home, but of a new chapter.”

Trent Rogers

Realty Executives Associates

“There are two mottos that resonate in my head the most. One is ‘take care of the people and the money will take care of itself’ and the other is ‘the fortune is in the follow up.” I’ve seen both of these hold true over and over and over again in my sales career.

Manuel Silva

JPAR – Real Estate

“I love solving problems—especially the kind that others give up on. Many of the clients I’ve helped came to me after facing roadblocks with previous agents. The complexity and uniqueness of each situation energizes me, and being the one who finally helps make their goal a reality is the most rewarding part of this business.”

SOUTHEAST

Rajani Chitta

EZ Choice Realty

“I love the impact we make in people’s lives. Helping someone find a home where they’ll make memories is deeply rewarding. Every transaction is a new journey, and no two days are the same—it keeps me energized and motivated.”

Maxwell Felman

RE/MAX Consultants Realty

“Whether it’s selecting the perfect property that meets their wants and needs, being cautious during the critical contract deadline details, or taking the time to show the various options for financing, my clients know they have someone they can trust and rely on at any point.”

Shannon O’Brien Kerney

Sato Real Estate

“Real estate can be tough, especially starting out, but having people around me who believed in me, guided me and encouraged me to keep going made all the difference. I’ve learned to stay focused, work hard even when things feel uncertain, and always show up for my clients with integrity and heart.”

Robbie Sockwell

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost and Little Realty

“The biggest contributing factor in my first-year success is that I performed 64 open houses. Not only did the open houses introduce me to people that were wanting to buy homes or were curious about the process (which gave me clients), they also showed my peers and sphere of influence my level of commitment to being a Realtor and to helping people find HOME.”

Walther Vasquez Johnson

J&C Real Estate Solutions

“I focused on being present, educating clients every step of the way, and offering personalized service that made them feel seen and supported. My background, consistency and ability to connect with Spanish-speaking families also helped me create strong relationships that turned into referrals and a consistent business.”

WEST

Koby Bishop

The Group, Inc.

“I made it my mission to understand my clients’ deepest aspirations, moving beyond just their immediate needs to grasp their ‘dream list’ for the future. I then proactively connected them with resources and individuals within my sphere who could help bring those dreams to fruition. This created immense client gratitude, directly leading to referrals and transactions.”

Ricky Leung

First Team Real Estate

“I love building relationships. Every client interaction is an opportunity to earn trust, solve problems and help people make informed decisions about their future. I also love the ability to source investment opportunities that help clients build long-term wealth through real estate. It’s deeply rewarding to play a role in both their personal and financial journeys.”



Crystal Novak

Real Broker

“I developed the mindset of a problem solver—something that’s essential in this business. I approached my rookie year like I was launching a startup: with energy, strategy and heart. That foundation, paired with a deep desire to serve families well, allowed me to build momentum quickly and stand out in a competitive market.”

Ellie Ridge

Side

“I value my work ethic, and this last year I pushed myself to host every open house I could, say yes to opportunities even where the benefit wasn’t obvious, and assist senior agents in whatever capacity would allow me to get experience. My mantra was ‘be the hardest worker in the room.'”

Wiheb Yaikob

Horizon Real Estate

“My success was driven by referrals, relentless hard work and the incredible support of my family. I’m also deeply grateful to the Ethiopian and Eritrean community in Seattle, Washington, whose trust and encouragement played a key role in my journey.”

Stay tuned to RISMedia.com for additional coverage of the 2025 Rookie of the Year finalists, and the announcement of this year’s Rookie of the Year regional winners.