Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Edge Real Estate, located in Kaysville, Utah—located roughly 30 miles from the state capital Salt Lake City.

The brokerage was founded two years ago by current broker/owner Tiffany Kennard, who is also joined in leadership by her son, Taylor Kennard. Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Edges, the Kennards and their independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching. As part of the CENTURY 21® network, the mother-son duo hopes to expand recruiting using the brand’s tools and technology to attract talent.

“Our vision is to build a strong, statewide business that fosters collaboration, innovation and excellence in every market we serve,” said Tiffany Kennard. “The support and credibility that come with being part of a brand as well-established and internationally recognized as the CENTURY 21® brand provides significant value and confidence to every member of our firm. We fully believe that the brand will help us deliver elevated marketing, broader exposure and a higher level of service that sets us—and our clients—apart in an incredibly competitive market.”

The Kennards’ affiliation was decided by the chance for enhanced localized support for their affiliated agents and clients, according to a CENTURY 21® press release. The Kennards and their independent agents will enjoy the centralized technology stack offered by the brand, international name recognition and the latest tools in the real estate industry.

“We are deeply committed to supporting our community through our work in real estate and through our charitable involvement,” said Taylor. “Whether we’re working around the clock to help someone transform their dream home, or we’re donating time and money to the development of our local youth programs, we’re always at our happiest when we’re doing good for others.”

“Utah continues to be one of the most attractive destinations in the country for families, young professionals and businesses alike,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “As the popularity of the state continues to grow, it becomes increasingly important for the CENTURY 21® brand to be represented by local leaders known for both exceptional client service and deep, interpersonal knowledge of Utah’s culture. We’re incredibly lucky to welcome aboard the Kennards and their independent agents and we hope to help position them for even greater success across the state.”

