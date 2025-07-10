Above: Keisha Williams

Keisha Williams didn’t just leave her lending job—she walked straight into a calling. After more than a decade behind a desk, she wanted something more hands-on, more human. So she pivoted into real estate, bringing her financial expertise and a deep love for people with her.

A broker with Fulton Grace Realty since 2016 and the 2024 president-elect of the Women’s Council of REALTORS®’ Chicago chapter, Williams brings calm confidence and intention to everything she does. As a mother and someone who’s navigated the demands of chronic illness, she understands the importance of being present, prepared and personal with every client. Her background in lending sharpens her negotiation skills, while her leadership positions provide a platform to mentor the next wave of agents.

Here, Williams explains how she’s built a brand rooted in empathy and education—and what it means to balance success with well-being in today’s real estate world.

You’ve built your real estate career on both lending and selling. How has that dual expertise shaped the way you advocate for clients and mentor your team?

That background gives me a unique understanding of both sides of the transaction. I’m able to understand that side of the process, therefore, I’m able to consult my clients better and understand how mortgages work. It also helps me educate them while staying in my lane and allowing lenders to do their job.

What inspired you to start volunteering and stepping into leadership, and how did that shift your perspective on the industry?

I worked as a real estate professional for 10 years before I even thought about volunteering. One day I got an email about a trade mission to Thailand—I usually deleted those, but this one caught my eye. I decided to go, despite not knowing anyone, and when I got there, I saw so many people who looked like me in leadership roles. It lit a fire in me. I came home and immediately started looking for ways to get involved.

After transitioning from a desk-bound lending role to real estate, what does freedom look like for you?

I love the freedom to structure my day the way it works for me. I learned quickly that I need structure, because without it, all that free time doesn’t translate into success. I set systems in place so my clients don’t feel my absence when I travel. Many agents are afraid to take vacations, but I find that traveling often brings business. Plus, most clients understand when their agent is away for growth or conferences that improve their skills. The confidence I gain from this freedom shows in how I serve clients—when I’m confident and fulfilled, they feel it, too.

You’ve been open about your experience with overactive fibroid disorder. What advice would you give other real estate professionals who struggle to prioritize their own well-being?

Stop delaying your own care. I put off surgery for so long because I didn’t want to slow down business. But being in pain every day isn’t sustainable. Once I had surgery, I realized I could delegate and ask for help—and I didn’t lose momentum. If anything, I became a better leader. Take care of yourself. Your business will still be there. That’s also why I’m organizing a health expo this October—to create a space where women in real estate can get information, feel seen and start putting their health first.

How do you bring both structure and soul into your business, and what keeps the spark alive after 15-plus years?

I’m always learning and staying sharp because this industry never stops changing. The spark stays alive through constant growth and curiosity. Balancing unexpected challenges means prioritizing focus, but I also take “peace time” each morning—meditating, listening to music or cleaning—and recently started playing tennis to relieve stress.

For more information, please visit https://www.fultongrace.com.