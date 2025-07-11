Forward-thinking brokerages are discovering a powerful revenue strategy while providing enhanced client value: integrating pre-sale home-loan discussions directly into listing presentations. Through platforms like HouseAmp, brokerages with mortgage companies can now underwrite these loans themselves, creating new revenue streams while becoming comprehensive real estate solution providers.

The untapped opportunity

Most brokerages focus exclusively on selling services during listing presentations—highlighting marketing strategies, market analyses and commission structures. This overlooks a critical client need: understanding financial options before listing their property.

“Sellers are facing two interconnected transactions: selling their current home and often purchasing another,” says real estate coach Sarah Jenkins. “Addressing both sides from the first meeting demonstrates deeper value while opening additional revenue channels.”

Why pre-sale home loans matter to sellers

Sellers frequently need proceeds from their current home to fund their next purchase, creating uncertainty about their buying power. Pre-sale financing solutions offer many benefits:

Reduce buyer contingency from inspections

Maximize home value by creating move-in ready homes

Provide clarity on purchasing capacity before selling

Best practices for implementation

1. Seamless introduction. “We present ourselves as complete real estate advisors, not just salespeople,” explains Michael Torres of Cornerstone Properties, reporting a 28% revenue increase after adopting this approach.

Focus on client benefits. Emphasize how pre-sale financing benefits the seller before discussing revenue implications. Clients respond positively when they understand how this approach simplifies their transition. Use visual tools. Include engaging explanations of how pre-sale financing works. HouseAmp offers presentation-ready materials that clearly demonstrate the process. The revenue impact. “Adding pre-sale loan discussions has increased our per-transaction revenue by approximately 32%,” reports Jennifer Hayes of Metropolitan Realty Group. “More importantly, it’s improved our conversion rate on listing presentations.”

This approach creates multiple revenue opportunities:

Immediate income from pre-sale home loan

Higher listing conversion rates

Increased likelihood of representing the seller’s next purchase

Stronger relationships leading to additional referrals

Technology enablement

HouseAmp enables brokerages to underwrite pre-sale loans directly, streamlining what was previously complex. This allows brokerages of all sizes to offer sophisticated financial solutions without specialized expertise.

We’ve designed our platform to allow brokerages to easily incorporate lending into their core business model.

By integrating pre-sale financing options into listing presentations, brokerages address clients’ complete real estate journey while developing stronger, more profitable business models positioned for sustained growth.

