Above, Mike Simonsen

Compass has announced that it has hired its first-ever chief economist: Mike Simonsen, a respected entrepreneur who has spent the last 35 years building software and two decades dedicated to real estate data. At Compass, he will focus on helping agents and their clients better understand housing market analytics in real time.

“Mike is the best in the business at turning complex housing data into a clear advantage for agents,” said Compass Founder & CEO Robert Reffkin. “Hiring him is a direct investment in our strategy to provide world-class market intelligence, empowering every Compass agent to serve their clients as the most informed, trusted advisor in their market and expand their business.”

Simonsen was the founder and CEO of Altos Research, a housing market data provider. Recognizing that most real estate data lags by weeks or even months, Altos pioneered real-time, weekly insights that gave real estate professionals and consumers a clearer picture of what was actually happening, said a Compass press release.

“I’ve spent 20 years helping agents cut through the noise of the real estate market. Joining Compass gives me an unparalleled opportunity to take that to the next level,” said Simonsen. “I’m excited to combine my analysis with the real-time, boots-on-the-ground insights from Compass’s tens of thousands of agents to create the most powerful and practical market intelligence in the industry. It’s about giving agents the insights to serve as trusted advisors and deliver the best outcomes for their clients.”

As Compass’ chief economist, Simonsen will work cross-functionally across the company to help elevate Compass’ market reports and power its data-driven content, with a focus on creating insights that enable agents to be the best advisors to their clients, according to Compass.

