Conner Real Estate, LLC, a multi-office brokerage based in Western Tennessee, has announced its affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand. Now doing business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Conner, the brokerage highlighted that it will maintain a “community first” approach in a press release.

The firm is led by a trio of Joey Conner, the company’s owner; Tara Joyner, the primary broker of the Brownsville office; and Tanesha Walker, the primary broker of the Jackson location. Conner, who began his real estate journey in 2003, originally founded the brokerage in 2011. He has since grown the business to cover Memphis to Lexington, Tennessee.

“Our company operates on the golden rule of treating others as you want to be treated. Internally, we foster a family-like work environment where every agent is valued as an individual, while externally, we’re determined, adaptable and relatable in finding the perfect solution for each client,” said Conner in a press release. “Real estate is an industry built on being human. Hard work and ability are paramount, but we also understand the importance of relationship building and genuinely investing ourselves in the markets we serve.”

Walker joined the brokerage in 2020 after a career in education and recently stepped into a leadership role as the primary broker of the Jackson office.

“Beyond the additional service capabilities that the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand provides us, it also aligns perfectly with who we are as a brokerage,” said Walker in a press release. “Our business philosophy is rooted in community service and putting in the time, work and effort to make our hometown communities a better place. The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand understands that perfectly.”

The brokerage’s leaders plan to leverage the brand’s advanced technology and marketing tools to help expand their reach, streamline operations and pursue new growth opportunities across Tennessee.

“We’re proud to continue expanding our presence in Tennessee with leaders like Joey, Tara and Tanesha,” said Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate President Ginger Wilcox. “They bring deep roots, real expertise and a clear sense of purpose to everything they do. Their commitment to their community reflects the very best of the BHGRE network—and we’re excited to support them in this next chapter.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.