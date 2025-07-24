Real estate professionals juggle countless responsibilities—marketing being one of the most time-consuming, yet critical. Done right, it builds listing momentum, fuels lead generation and reinforces your brand. But for busy agents, marketing often becomes reactive or gets delegated, limiting impact.

That’s why top producers constantly look for ways to work smarter, not harder—and why marketing automation is the next big differentiator.

At HomeSmart, we believe if you do something more than once, automate it. That philosophy fueled the development of our new Marketing Design Center, a powerful AI-enhanced, MLS-integrated platform that simplifies and scales property marketing in ways that once took a team

to execute.

Here are three things agents can do to market (and win!) with automation:

Automate with MLS integration and AI

Every listing starts with the MLS, so that’s where automation begins. Our design platform automatically pulls data and photos from the MLS into marketing pieces. This integration saves countless hours and minimizes errors typically generated by manual input.

AI automation pairs perfectly with this feature, cutting down on production time even further by giving agents the ability to effortlessly auto-generate and edit content as needed—or even enhance imagery.

Instantly create complete marketing packages

Rather than composing pieces separately, agents can now access entire campaigns—built, branded and bundled in seconds. When agents select a listing in our platform, a curated selection of prebuilt bundles becomes available based on that listing’s status.

A single marketing package may include digital and printed flyers, listing announcements for social and email, open house promotions, agent-to-agent outreach, post-event follow-ups and even listing brochures and business cards.

Each campaign is fully integrated and ready for immediate use. What used to be an entire afternoon’s work is now handled in under a minute.

But automation doesn’t stop there. Whenever a listing status updates, the system automatically creates a new, status-specific marketing package. The agent receives an email notification letting them know a complete, refreshed kit is ready to deploy, no effort required. This ensures every change is met with timely, polished marketing—without delay.

Customize and fine-tune for maximum impact

While the process is automated, agents still retain full control. Templates are editable, allowing for personal touches, custom messages and brand-specific visuals. This blend of automation and flexibility helps agents tailor their marketing to stand out in competitive markets.

With more time freed up from design and production, agents can focus on what truly drives results: strategic planning, client relationships and listing performance. For top producers used to outsourcing marketing or relying on assistants, this self-serve capability is a game-changer.

HomeSmart’s commitment to innovative, agent-first technology continues with platforms like the Marketing Design Center. Automation isn’t about replacing the human touch—it’s about amplifying it by removing the friction from the process.

Learn more at https://join.homesmart.com/technology/marketing-design-center/.